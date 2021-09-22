Monroe County Board Of Health Votes To Extend Mask Mandate Through October
The Monroe Couty Board of Health voted to extend the county-wide mask mandate through Oct. 31 during its Wednesday meeting. Public comments focused on whether the mask mandate discriminates against people with communication disorders, and whether churches could be eligible for an exemption. However, the board said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations on indoor masking, as well as current vaccination rates, do not warrant new exemptions.indianapublicmedia.org
