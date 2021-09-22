Gies Associate Dean Brooke Elliott’s Remarks At iConverge 2021

The School of Physical Sciences now has two new Associate Deans. Franklin Dollar of the UCI Department of Physics & Astronomy is the new Associate Dean of Graduate Studies, and Mu-Chun Chen, also of Physics & Astronomy is the new Associate Dean of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Both appointees come from long histories of experience with both engaging with the graduate student community at Physical Sciences, as well as stimulating action in the DEI realm. Very recently, Dollar was part of an effort in his department to secure funding for the mentors of a graduate student-led program called Physics & Astronomy Community Excellence (PACE), which aims to give graduate students the peer support they may need. “Our vision is to foster a student-focused, transdisciplinary graduate experience in which a diverse student body can both succeed and lead in their chosen path,” Dollar said. “We will develop new support mechanisms to promote broader collaboration across the school, while making sure that students have the support they need.” Meanwhile, Chen was a key force in securing for Physics & Astronomy the designation of a Bridge Partner Institution by the American Physical Society — a boon that makes her department a place where physics students from underrepresented groups can come and get the experience and tutelage they need to apply for doctoral programs. “I am privileged to have the opportunity to serve the School in my new role as the Associate Dean of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,” Chen said. “There have been good progress towards DEI made in our School community over the last few years, and I very much look forward to furthering the progress in the coming years to make our School truly a place where all students, staff, and faculty can thrive.”

