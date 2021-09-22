CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Gies Associate Dean Brooke Elliott’s Remarks At iConverge 2021

By John A. Byrne
Poets and Quants
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooke Elliott was drafted as the Associate Dean to lead the online programs at the University of Illinois’ Gies College of Business just as the COVID-19 pandemic began to change life all over the world in early February of 2020. One of the school’s most dynamic professors and head of its highly admired accounting group, Elliott had earned a reputation as a passionate and energetic leader with a strong strategic mind.

poetsandquants.com

Comments / 0

Related
Poets and Quants

iConverge: A Love Fest Of Passionate Believers For Gies’ iMBA

Lucy Chang Evans couldn’t believe it. An MBA from a Big Ten university for just $22,500?. The former engineer and Secret Service agent wanted to transition into a new career and believed that an MBA was the ticket to that new life. Her online research led to the Gies College of Business iMBA program at the University of Illinois.
COLLEGES
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Familiar face becomes vet school's new associate dean for research

When the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo undertook a national search to find the absolute best person to lead the school’s research and innovation enterprise, it turned out that the ideal candidate was no stranger to the school. In fact, the successful candidate was indeed close...
AMARILLO, TX
famunews.com

Retiring CAFS Professor/Associate Dean Donates Textbooks to FAMU DRS

Verian Thomas, Ph.D., served FAMU students for 39 years. Retiring Florida A&M University (FAMU) Professor and Associate Dean for Recruitment, Student Support, and Alumni Affairs in the College of Agriculture and Food Sciences (CAFS) Verian D. Thomas, Ph.D., recently donated food and agricultural sciences hard copy textbooks to the Developmental Research School (DRS) for use by its 9th – 12th Graders in the Agriscience Academy.
AGRICULTURE
uci.edu

Two new Physical Sciences associate deans announced

The School of Physical Sciences now has two new Associate Deans. Franklin Dollar of the UCI Department of Physics & Astronomy is the new Associate Dean of Graduate Studies, and Mu-Chun Chen, also of Physics & Astronomy is the new Associate Dean of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Both appointees come from long histories of experience with both engaging with the graduate student community at Physical Sciences, as well as stimulating action in the DEI realm. Very recently, Dollar was part of an effort in his department to secure funding for the mentors of a graduate student-led program called Physics & Astronomy Community Excellence (PACE), which aims to give graduate students the peer support they may need. “Our vision is to foster a student-focused, transdisciplinary graduate experience in which a diverse student body can both succeed and lead in their chosen path,” Dollar said. “We will develop new support mechanisms to promote broader collaboration across the school, while making sure that students have the support they need.” Meanwhile, Chen was a key force in securing for Physics & Astronomy the designation of a Bridge Partner Institution by the American Physical Society — a boon that makes her department a place where physics students from underrepresented groups can come and get the experience and tutelage they need to apply for doctoral programs. “I am privileged to have the opportunity to serve the School in my new role as the Associate Dean of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,” Chen said. “There have been good progress towards DEI made in our School community over the last few years, and I very much look forward to furthering the progress in the coming years to make our School truly a place where all students, staff, and faculty can thrive.”
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Cornell University

Meet Jinhua Zhao, Dyson’s new dean

Jinhua Zhao, who was appointed the David J. Nolan Dean of the Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management beginning July 1, has a contagious enthusiasm for Dyson’s future and is thoroughly confident in the school’s upward trajectory. An advocate for cross-disciplinary research that addresses social problems in innovative ways, Zhao believes Dyson is positioned to push the frontiers of business education to address 21st century challenges and to train future business leaders who will lead change and impact society in positive ways.
EDUCATION
unewsonline.com

Meet Dean Donna, SLU’s Dean of Students

Donna Bess Myers was appointed Dean of Students on August 4, 2021 after serving as interim Dean of Students since January 2020. Previously, she served as the Assistant Dean to former Dean of Students, Dr. Mona Hicks, who left SLU at the end of 2019 to build a Student Development Office at Stanford University.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Elliott
rpi.edu

Welcome Ethan Stubbs, Associate Dean for Fraternity and Sorority Commons

Please join me in welcoming Ethan Stubbs to the Rensselaer community as the Associate Dean for the Fraternity and Sorority Commons. Ethan received a B.S. in Biological Sciences from Florida State University and an M.S.Ed. in Higher Education from the University of Kentucky. He brings considerable experience from positions held with his International Fraternity, Tau Kappa Epsilon, and with higher education institutions including George Washington University and the University of Kansas.
RENSSELAER, NY
Poets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2023: Leah Azeze, Harvard Business School

“Epicurious global citizen passionate about social impact and tennis.”. Hometown: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia & Springfield, Virginia. Fun Fact About Yourself: I implemented international development projects in 10 countries in 6 years from fostering a peaceful political transition in Libya to increasing agricultural productivity in Zimbabwe. Undergraduate School and Major: University...
COLLEGES
grtimes.com

Associate Deans Mcdaniel And Brame Speak During September 11 Ceremonies

Grand Rapids, MI - The annual West Michigan Community Day of Remembrance and Scout Salute in Grand Rapids, Michigan, honored those who died during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. During the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the attacks, WMU-Cooley Law School Constitutional Law Professor and retired Brigadier General, Michael C.H. McDaniel spoke. McDaniel, who served in the Pentagon as deputy assistant secretary for homeland defense, was joined by Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, who also gave remarks.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
imperial.edu

Cataño joins IVC as new interim associate dean

Born in Mexicali, Cataño was raised primarily in Imperial County and graduated from Central Union High School. Cataño is a third-year doctoral candidate in San Diego State Uni-versity's doctorate in education CCLEAD program. She received both a master's degree in Sociologi-cal Practice and bachelor's degree in Women's Studies at California State University San Marcos. She upholds a commitment to "paying it forward."
IMPERIAL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Education#Business Education#University Of Illinois#Iconverge#Covid
Poets and Quants

Apps Climb, GMAT Explodes At Another Major MBA Program

Some observers believe that business schools’ focus on Graduate Management Admission Test scores — even amid the rise of alternatives — could be a contributing factor in suppressing applications to top programs. But when your newest class of MBA students brings a 14-point jump over the previous class and sets...
EDUCATION
Glendale Star

Scott Theis named to Columbia dean's list

Columbia College of Missouri recently honored a variety of students on its dean’s list for the summer semester. To be named to the dean’s list, students at the Columbia, Missouri, school must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
GLENDALE, AZ
Poets and Quants

Meet the Boston Consulting Group’s MBA Class of 2020: James Lambert

MBA Program, Concentration: Northwestern University (Kellogg) Undergraduate school, major: Pomona College, Economics. Focus of current case/engagement: An operations transformation for a large maintenance/repair/overhaul client. Why did you choose BCG? When it came time to choose which firm to go to for my summer internship, I thought about what had made...
EDUCATION
Poets and Quants

Another M7 Class Profile, Another Big Jump In MBA Apps, Women & Internationals

Another M7 school has published its MBA class profile — and with it more evidence that the last application cycle was a solid success for the great majority of top business schools. MIT Sloan School of Management released its profile Wednesday (September 22) showing improvement in nearly every soft spot...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Google
Canton Daily Ledger

ICC announces Dean’s List for summer

EAST PEORIA—Illinois Central College congratulates students who earned Dean's List honors during the Summer 2021 semester. Dean's List recognition is earned with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99. Congratulations to these distinguished, local scholars on earning this academic achievement. William Ciota, Trivoli,. Tanner McClintock, Glasford. John Osborne, Canton.
EAST PEORIA, IL
manninglive.com

Faythe Barrett Named to SNHU Dean's List

Faythe Barrett of Manning has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's summer 2021 Dean's List. Eligibility for the Dean's List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.5-3.699 and earn 12 credits for the term. Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 150,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the "Most Innovative" regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.
MANNING, SC
advantagenews.com

SIUE releases dean's list

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced the names of students qualifying for the Summer 2021 Dean’s List. To qualify, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated (B is equivalent to 3.0; A to 4.0). Please find attached the list of students...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Poets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2023: Elizabeth (Liz) Plooster, Harvard Business School

“Transforming the tech industry by bringing people and technology together.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: It used to be my dream to become a graphic designer, but now I realize that using Photoshop to create posters for school plays was actually the beginning of my digital strategy career; it was when I started used technology to creatively solve problems.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy