Eisenhower Recreation Center Grand Opening Celebration

(MANHATTAN, KS – September 22, 2021) The new Eisenhower Recreation Center, located at 2850 Kirkwood Drive, is complete and ready to open to the public. The official ribbon cutting ceremony will take place this Sunday, September 26 starting at 2:00 PM. Eisenhower Rec Center will open to the public with modified hours starting Monday, September 27. The facility has been open for USD 383 to use for sports and physical education programs since the start of the semester.