Dysfunctional transfer station

In the ongoing recovery from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, the City of Norwalk worked with City Carting to reduce the minimum tonnage accepted at the City Carting Meadow Street Transfer Station to help residents dispose of materials not accepted at the Norwalk Transfer Station on Crescent Street. Usually, the minimum weight for disposal is 1,000 pounds at the City Carting facility at a cost of $62.50, but starting tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14 through Tuesday, September 28, the minimum weight has been reduced to 100 pounds at a cost of $6.25. The cost to dispose of materials is $125 per ton and is prorated based on weight over 100 pounds. This special disposal period with a reduced minimum weight is for Norwalk residents only – no commercial accounts will be accepted.

NORWALK, CT ・ 14 DAYS AGO