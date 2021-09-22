Dysfunctional transfer station
The Ruth transfer station is barely functional. Only two of the six bins are usable. The transfer station is normally open on Sundays and Tuesdays yet with only two bins available the attendant is often forced to close early on Tuesday when the bins have reached capacity. I discovered this the hard way after loading two cans into my truck only to have to return home and unload them. At 86 years of age and in poor health, I was not happy about this.www.trinityjournal.com
