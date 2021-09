It’s been a busy summer for human spaceflight. The Chinese launched the first crew to their new space station, Tiangong, in June. The three-person crew performed tests of the station’s systems and two spacewalks. The Tiangong currently consists of one core module with two more planned for 2022. The crew returned successfully to Earth on Sept. 17. The station’s next crew is scheduled to launch in October.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO