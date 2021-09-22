CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity County, CA

Monument fire debris removal begins

trinityjournal.com
 5 days ago

Trinity County Environmental Health has requested California Department of Toxic Substances Control to assist the county and property owners impacted by the Monument fire. This help will consist of two phases; phase one is removal of household hazardous waste or HHW from the properties affected, which started Tuesday, Sept. 14. This will be followed up with phase two, removal of remaining burn debris, in cooperation with property owners, and CalRecycle (California Department of Resources, Recycling, and Recovery), and CalOES (California Office of Emergency Services), start date unknown at this time.

