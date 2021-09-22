Dayton Hoyt Cook, 72, of Connelly Springs, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Charles George VA Medical Center following a period of declining health. Dayton was born March 20, 1949 in Watauga County to the late Dayton Harrison Cook and Texie Hayes Cook. He served honorably in the United States Army and was a great truck driver. He loved camping in his camper and the many trips to Maggie Valley; watching sports and fishing and hunting.