While visiting the State Fair, ‘Thank A Farmer’
DOSWELL—Virginians visiting the State Fair of Virginia may want to stop at the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s exhibit to “Thank A Farmer.”. During the State Fair, which will run from Sept. 24 through Oct. 3 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County, Farm Bureau will be emphasizing the importance of farming. The organization’s Farm Safety Advisory Committee is spearheading an effort to demonstrate to farmers how much the public supports their work.www.emporiaindependentmessenger.com
