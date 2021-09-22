CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn about President Biden’s COVID-19 Action Plan on MLGW’s next Power Pivot webinar

mlgw.com
 6 days ago

Join us for MLGW Power Pivot’s next small business webinar at 4 p.m. Thursday, September 23 on MLGW’s Facebook page, (facebook.com/MLGW1). In this webinar, Gale Jones Carson, MLGW’s VP of Community and External Affairs, will be joined by guests, Dr. Michelle Taylor, Shelby County Division Director for Health Services and Albert Richardson, co-founder and executive director of Cocaine Alcohol Awareness Program Inc (CAAP, Inc), to discuss the latest developments of President Biden’s COVID-19 Action Plan and what this means for small businesses.

www.mlgw.com

