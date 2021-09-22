Volleyball Wins Fourth Straight; Shorewomen Defeat Goucher in Four Tough Sets on the Road
Towson, Md. – Junior outside hitter Courtney Maxwell produced a match-high 15 kills to help lead the Washington College women's volleyball team to a four-set victory (25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23) against the Goucher Gophers (3-7) on Wednesday evening at Decker Sports and Recreation Complex. The Shorewomen have now won four straight matches and evened their record at 4-4. How It Happened.washingtoncollegesports.com
