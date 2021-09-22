CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID grocery shopping via FaceTime

By Lisa Bryant Pontotoc Progress
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago

What do you do when you have COVID and need groceries? Call someone to shop for you right. I got such a call from my brother, Scotty who like many others caught this nasty virus. He has been blessed with not having serious complications and at the end of last...

www.djournal.com

Best Life

Major Grocery Chains Are All Pulling This One Food From Shelves, USDA Says

If you've done your grocery shopping at Walmart, Kroger, Aldi, Albertsons, or Safeway recently, you might want to double check what's in your fridge. A food manufacturer is recalling nearly 223,000 pounds of one of its products that was sold at these major supermarkets, because it may not be safe to eat, according to a recall announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Read on to find out if you have the food at home and what the risk is, if so.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

Walmart Is Running Out of This COVID Essential

Shopping during the pandemic has presented its fair share of challenges, even at generally reliable retailers like Walmart. The company experienced shortages for essential items such as toilet paper and bottled water in early 2020, and then again in November, as case numbers spiked once more. And now, as the Delta variant causes yet another surge of infections, shoppers in various areas have reported limited supplies for certain must-haves. In Pittsburgh, canned food was recently wiped out at one Walmart Supercenter, while toilet paper and cleaning supplies have been scarce at a Walmart in Casper, Wyoming. There's one specific Walmart shortage, however, that's a lot more widespread. Read on to find out what major COVID essential this big-box retailer is running out of across the board.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Walmart Just Discontinued This Popular Shopping Perk

Although pumpkins, spider webs, ghosts, candy, apples, and more fall essentials are taking over the shelves at America's largest retail chain, this time of the year is usually when people start thinking about holiday shopping. This year will be a little different for some people because Walmart is not offering one of its shopping services anymore—the option to use layaway—and now customers will have to pay more to buy now and pay later.
RALEIGH, NC
pymnts

From COVID to Product Shortages to Labor Supply, Grocery Stores Adapt To String of Challenges

As one of the world’s largest independent grocery store franchises with more than 6,000 stores located across the world, IGA has some unique insights into how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed things in the world of retail. And those insights could prove vital for the company’s future growth as it moves into the post-pandemic era, IGA President and CEO John Ross believes.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Costco May Never Bring This Beloved Food Court Item Back

It's been over a year without some Costco food court favorites that were taken off the menu when the pandemic began to help streamline operations and to encourage social distancing. At first, it seemed like the acai bowl, chicken bake, churros, and more would only be gone for a few weeks, but here we are still without some—including arguably the most popular item, the combo pizza. Unfortunately, in this situation, no news is not good news.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 Pandemic To Blame For High Prices At Grocery Stores

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Grocery prices across the board–from meat to eggs–are soaring. The question is not what has gone up, but what hasn’t. Eggs, beef, chicken, are seeing significant increases this past year. And the answer to most questions these days: COVID is the driving force. “Everything is high. Nothing has gone down,” said Chris Jones of Baltimore. “Chicken, pork,” added a woman named Mildred who lives in Baltimore. “Boneless chicken breasts have gone up,” said Edward Brown of Baltimore. Said Robin Price of Baltimore: “Don’t try to buy chicken wings.” “Beef,” Jones added. “From eggs, right up to soup,” Mildred said. Those shoppers Friday outside the Howard Park...
BALTIMORE, MD
Supermarket News

Survey: Convenience drives online grocery shopping more than COVID

It’s convenience — not concern — that has spurred more grocery shoppers to go online, new research from digital payment specialist ACI Worldwide shows. In a poll of more than 2,300 U.S. consumers, 76% reported grocery shopping online for ease and convenience versus 56% saying they do so to avoid the risk of COVID-19, according to ACI, which conducted the “What Consumers Expect From Their Grocery Shopping Experiences” study with its PYMNTS.com media arm. Thirty-four percent of shoppers said it’s faster to buy groceries online, and 53% indicated they had a good online experience and want to continue shopping that way.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
sarasotamagazine.com

New Blog Series Offers Tips on 'Grocery Shopping for Your Health'

The Clash's 1979 song "Lost in the Supermarket" may be more of a metaphorical commentary on how consumerism fails to provide meaning in our lives than a song about actually getting lost in a supermarket, but nevertheless I often find myself humming it when I'm perusing grocery shelves and can't remember what I came in for.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Supermarket News

Shoppers give thumbs-down to grocery stores’ COVID-19 efforts

Despite waning shopper concern about COVID-19, U.S. consumer confidence in grocery stores’ handling of the pandemic has plunged over the past six months, according to the latest dunnhumby Consumer Pulse Survey. As of early September, 64% of Americans polled said grocery stores weren’t doing a good job in managing COVID-19,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
progressivegrocer.com

Making Grocery Shopping With Food Allergies Easier

In an effort to make grocery shopping easier and safer for the many consumers suffering from food allergies, Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) has partnered with Label Insight to provide these shoppers with more transparent food product information. Label Insight, a NielsenIQ company that powers product attribute-driven growth across...
CHICAGO, IL
Sunderland Echo

Most Brits worry about visiting shops and cafes with no Covid restrictions

Almost three quarters (73 per cent) of Brits are worried about visiting shops and cafes where there are no Covid-19 measures in place, research has revealed. A survey of 5,000 UK adults found two thirds (67 per cent) would look more favourably on high street businesses if they can show they are taking the virus seriously and are Covid-secure.
RETAIL
wdhn.com

Holiday shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Fall is right around the corner, and that means the holiday season is upon us, which means Christmas carols, holiday lights, and plenty of gifts are on the way. This year could look a lot like last year with shipping becoming an issue during the Coronavirus...
DOTHAN, AL
WKRC

Study found those who grocery shop online during pandemic ate better

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A new study says shoppers may want to continue doing more online grocery shopping, even after the COVID-19 pandemic ends. The team at OrthoCincy reminds everyone that immunity, to COVID or anything else, is complex. So, getting certain nutrients may be critical to good health. Lots of...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS New York

Nestlé Recalls DiGiorno Frozen Pizzas That Were Mislabeled, May Contain Allergen

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nestlé issued a recall for a DiGiorno frozen pizza that was mislabeled and may contain soy. The recall applies to the company’s DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza. (Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture) According to the release, the pepperoni carton may actually contain “three meat pizza,” which has textured soy protein. Soy is a known allergen and is not listed on the label. The affected products have a lot code 1181510721 and “best buy” date of MAR2022. There have been no reports of adverse reactions. Click here for more details from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
FOOD SAFETY
morningbrew.com

Albertsons is bringing shopping via livestream to its website

Move over, Instagram shopping: Albertsons will soon let customers buy groceries via live-streaming on its website. The details: The new initiative is in partnership with short-form video platform Firework, and will roll out starting October 15. Phase one will add short cooking content, while phase two will make the videos...
RETAIL
kadn.com

The rise of online grocery shopping: is it here to stay?

Lafayette - Many of us have probably used food delivery services such as Waitr or Uber Eats, but during the pandemic there has also been a rise in online grocery shopping. From virtual learning to working from home, add online grocery shopping to the list of things the internet has made more convenient for many people.
LAFAYETTE, LA

