CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fed weighs rate hikes in 2022 as economy, inflation pick up

By Bloomberg
San Bernardino County Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could begin scaling back asset purchases as soon as November and complete the process by mid-2022, after officials revealed a growing inclination to raise interest rates next year. Powell, explaining the U.S. central bank’s first steps toward withdrawing emergency pandemic support...

www.sbsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

The Most Important Number of the Week Is $142 Trillion

If it’s true that the No. 1 rule in financial markets is, “Don’t fight the Federal Reserve,” then a very close second is, “Don’t bet against the U.S. consumer.” This week provided more evidence that Americans are in as good a position as ever to underpin the economy for years to come — with one crazy caveat.
RETAIL
AFP

How the US debt limit became 'a hostage that's worth ransoming'

A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time. In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again. The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all. The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jerome Powell
San Bernardino County Sun

Explaining inflation rates and tempering fears and expectations

There is much talk lately about the fear of inflation. The percentage change in the overall level of prices (inflation) is considered one of the central indicators of economic well-being. And just like a doctor, who checks a patient’s health by looking initially at her temperature, and blood pressure, the Fed monitors the inflation rate. Similar to temperature, the doctor must ask, is this currently observed increase transitory or will it become sustained if untreated? If transitory, then you just let the fever run its course. But if it becomes sustained, then you have to administer medicine (increase interest rates).
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Federal Funds Rate#Interest Rates#Federal Reserve Chair#The White House#Fomc
MarketWatch

Utilities sector ETF falls toward record losing streak as Treasury yields jump

The SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF fell 0.2% in afternoon trading, putting them on track for a record losing streak and a two-month low, as a recent spike in longer-term Treasury yields made the higher-yielding sector tracker less attractive. The SPDR utilities ETF (XLU) is headed for the lowest close since July 22 and a 12th-straight decline, which would surpass the previous record for consecutive declines of 11, which ended Oct. 7, 2016. The XLU's recent selloff comes the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has run up 12.5 basis points in two days toward a 12-week high, after the Federal Reserve said the it "may soon be warranted" to start tapering bond purchases. Utilities stocks are viewed by many investors as a bond proxy, given their relative stability and relatively high yield -- the XLU's dividend yield of 3.03% compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.36%. As bond yields rise, and bond prices fall, utilities stocks tend to fall. During the XLU's previous record losing streak, the 10-year Treasury yield had reached a 4-month high, on its way toward a more than 2-year high about two months later.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 shake off Evergrande-inspired shocks, Fed tapering talk to end week solidly higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended higher Friday and the broader market notched weekly gains, capping a wild stretch for equity markets that was initially marked by a bout of uncertainty over the potential collapse of China property developer Evergrande. The outlook for the developer, with some $300 billion in debt, remains uncertain. Still, the Dow closed up 0.1% at around 34,798, the S&P 500 index finished up 0.2% higher at 4,455, logging weekly gains of 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the day lower, of...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
marketplace.org

So, what is the debt ceiling?

The debt ceiling, or debt limit, is simply the amount of money that the government is allowed to borrow, which the government uses to meet existing obligations — think things like military salaries, Social Security benefits, tax refunds or payments on national debts. When the U.S. Treasury reaches the debt...
ECONOMY
Financial World

US Fed signals bond-buying taper coming ‘soon,’ rate hike shifts to 2022

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve had cemented the way to downsize its $120 billion monthly bond repurchase program ‘soon’ and had hinted that a rate-hike might appear earlier-than-anticipated, as nine of eighteen Central Bank policymakers had forecasted that US Fed would require to raise its benchmark borrowing costs as early as by next year in order to address a sky-scrapping increase in inflation indicators.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Investors look ahead to rate hikes with Fed tapering plan all but certain

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors are grappling with how an unwind of the Federal Reserve’s easy money policies could affect asset prices, after the central bank signaled that a taper of its bond-buying program was closer than ever and suggested it may raise rates at a faster-than-expected pace. In what...
BUSINESS
Sentinel & Enterprise

Fed foresees a potential rate hike as soon as next year

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago and a sign that it’s concerned that high inflation pressures may persist. In a statement, the Fed also said it will likely begin slowing...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Fed ready to start reeling in emergency stimulus measures as economy heals

Washington — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago and a sign that it's concerned that high inflation pressures may persist. In its latest policy statement, the Fed also said it will likely...
BUSINESS
newsbrig.com

Bond yields rip as Fed prepares to turn spigot on monetary stimulus

Longer-dated U.S. government bond yields jumped after the Federal Reserve signaled that it would likely start pulling back on its monetary stimulus in November. Since the Fed’s announcement on Wednesday afternoon, the yield on the U.S. 10-year (^TNX) climbed 10 basis points to as high as 1.41%, a figure not seen since July.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy