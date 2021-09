A cyanobacteria bloom has been observed on the Silver Lake State Park Beach. Samples were collected on 9/9/21 and cyanobacteria (Microcystis and Dolichospermum) were observed in concentrations up to 700,000 cells/ml in an isolated patch near the boat ramp. The bloom continues to come and go, accumulating at the State Park at times. On 9/13/21, photos indicated the bloom conditions worsened and appeared more extensive at the beach. NHDES has issued a cyanobacteria bloom advisory for those who use the waterbody for recreation at this time. The advisory is not based on a toxin evaluation and is intended as a precautionary measure for short term exposure.

HOLLIS, NH