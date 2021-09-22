CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We Are For Freedoms’ Newly Translated into Spanish in UMCA and Translation Center Collaboration

umass.edu
 6 days ago

The University Museum of Contemporary Art and the Translation Center debut their first collaborative project with the “We Are For Freedoms” exhibition now in Spanish. The University Museum of Contemporary Art (UMCA) is proud to re-open its doors to all UMass students, staff, faculty and the local community on Thursday, Sept. 23. The re-opening celebration will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., with four exhibitions on view, a welcome from UMCA director Loretta Yarlow and live music from acapella group UMass Dynamics and a student jazz combo. UMCA is excited to have “We Are For Freedoms” among its returning exhibitions, newly translated into Spanish by María Camila Vera Arias and Aviva Palencia, thanks to the support of the UMass Amherst Translation Center and its director, professor Regina Galasso. The exhibition, which first debuted in March of 2021, will be open from Sept. 23 to Dec. 5.

www.umass.edu

