Louisiana officials and healthcare leaders join forces to build back stronger following Hurricane Ida and COVID-19 fourth surge

Hardest hit hospitals request immediate federal funding assistance. Ochsner Health and LCMC Health, two of Louisiana’s largest health systems and private employers, are working collaboratively with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and other national and state officials to discuss critical funding and federal support needs across the state. Top officials from Ochsner and LCMC Health will join Governor Edwards in Washington D.C. this week to discuss critical recovery needs including funding to rebuild and strengthen the state’s healthcare infrastructure due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic and damage from Hurricane Ida.