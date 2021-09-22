CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Department of Communication to Host ‘Tech for Human Rights: Hype, Harms, Solutions’ Webinar

umass.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe department of communication will host a public webinar about citizen journalists’ and activists’ use of video and digital technology for storytelling and campaigning on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 2:30 p.m. The talk, titled “Tech for Human Rights: Hype, Harms, Solutions,” will feature award-winning technologist, media-maker and rights advocate Sam...

www.umass.edu

Comments / 0

Related
hospitalitynet.org

Tech Doesn’t Replace But Supports Guest Communications

Nothing replaces the human touch, and we’ve yet to see a machine learning messaging app or AI program that can make a customer feel just as confident in a product as a direct interaction with a live representative. This we are saying even in the face of so much innovation as a result of COVID-19. But this being a tech-centric world and one where guests expect customer service to be exceedingly fast (and safe), various pieces of software can make your team insurmountably better at their jobs.
TECHNOLOGY
unothegateway.com

UNO hosts online First Amendment webinar

Jeremy Lipschultz, Ph.D., will host a First Amendment and global free expression seminar on Thursday, Sept. 30. The event will have multiple speakers who will discuss the use of the First Amendment and global expression and answer your questions. “There are attempts to take away our fundamental First Amendment rights,”...
COLLEGES
umass.edu

A Solution for ‘Zoom Burnout’: Sitaraman and Zink to Build an Augmented Reality System for Virtual Meetings

As the global pandemic closed the doors of schools, offices and public buildings worldwide, online teleconference platforms, such as Zoom, WebEx, Teams and many more have become the places where people gather to get work done. Yet, as anyone who has dragged themselves to back-to-back meetings or wrestled with the mute button knows, online conferencing software brings its own malady—so-called “Zoom burnout.” Worse, the move to online work can exacerbate feelings of isolation.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Webinar#Witness#Zoom
latech.edu

Louisiana Tech to host graduate webinar in multiscale genome research

Sept. 22, Louisiana Tech University will host a multiscale genome organization research webinar in which graduate students and postdoctoral researchers will share their work in the field. The webinar, which will begin at 10 a.m. Central Standard Time, will feature five speakers from universities around the world: Stephanie Protillo, a postdoctoral researcher from Dr. Tamar Schlick’s Lab at New York University; Yunhui Peng, a postdoctoral researcher from Dr. Anna Panchenk’s lab at Queen’s University in Kingston, Canada; David Landsman, senior investigator for the Bioinformatics of Chromatin Structure Group at the U.S. National Institutes of Health; Bharath Saravanan, graduate student in Dr. Dimple Notani’s lab at the National Centre for Biological Sciences in Bangalore, India; and Amit Das, postdoctoral researcher Dr. Michele Di Pierro’s lab at Northeastern University in Charlotte, North Carolina.
RUSTON, LA
FireRescue1

Avon Protection Launch Tactical Mask Communications Solution

Avon Protection are pleased to announce the launch of the Tactical Mask Communications (TMC) System, a communications solution for our customers to interface between their headsets to the Avon series Air Purifying Respirator. TMC is designed for users of Avon Respiratory Protection Equipment who require a simple yet scalable Tactical...
ELECTRONICS
Shropshire Star

Ofcom ‘needs powers to audit tech firms to prevent online harms’

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham was giving evidence to a parliamentary committee. The draft Online Safety Bill is strong enough to force tech companies to change their systems to better protect users, but auditing powers to more closely scrutinise a site’s inner workings should be added, the Information Commissioner has said.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Webinar discusses human impact on coastal landscapes

Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition offers a free, online panel discussion of a fundamental topic in coastal conservation—the ways in which human activities have reshaped the land in our region. “Human Impact on Oregon Coastal Landscapes” will take place virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. The event, part of a series sponsored by Oregon Shores in celebration of the group’s 50th anniversary, is open to all.
ENVIRONMENT
bizjournals

The O’Connor Group- Talent Acquisition and Human Resources Solutions

The O'Connor Group provides industry-tailored Human Resources and Talent Acquisition outsourcing and consulting services that focus on Life Science, Manufacturing, Information Technology, and Professional Services industries. The O’Connor Group is an EOS, award-winning, woman-owned certified enterprise based in King of Prussia, PA, since 2007. Exceptional customer focus allows The O’Connor Group to help clients create, improve and resource their Human Resource and Recruiting teams. Serving as process improvement experts for companies from 2 to1,000 plus employees. Allowing companies to focus on productivity, The O’Connor Group team takes care of people, through managing human resources or talent acquisition. In these rapidly changing and uncertain times, The O’Connor Group is committed to serving clients with compassion, dignity, and like always, following our core values: Integrity, Curiosity, Execution, and Collaboration. The O’Connor Group is a helping hand in the community. From attending a signature event: CEO Care, HR Access, Talent Talks, Coffee and Connections, Ask HR Office Hours, or Executive Women Breakfast Series, or participating in community efforts. The O’Connor Group’s mission is to help all businesses thrive and grow with the right people, processes, and systems. The O’Connor Group is a recipient of the 2020 Philadelphia Business Journal Best Small Places to work, Philadelphia Business Journal Soaring 76 in 2020 & 2021, the 2020 Philadelphia Business Journal Healthiest Small Business, 2021 Philadelphia 100, and 2020 & 2021 Inc. 5000.
BUSINESS
aitrends.com

UN Human Rights Commission Calls for Moratorium on Sale of AI Tech

The United National Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner this week called for a moratorium on the sale and use of AI technology that poses human rights risks—including the use of facial recognition software—until adequate safeguards are in place. “Artificial intelligence can be a force for good, helping societies...
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
Indy100

Black Google employee stopped by security because they didn’t believe he worked there

A Black associate product manager at Google claimed he was stopped by security as they didn’t believe he was an employee.Earlier this week, Harvard graduate Angel Onuoha said he was riding a bike around a Google campus when someone called security on him.He said two security guards “escorted” him to verify his ID.Writing on Twitter, Onuoha said: “Riding my bike around Google’s campus and somebody called security on me because they didn’t believe I was an employee. Had to get escorted by two security guards to verify my ID badge.”Riding my bike around Google’s campus and somebody called security on...
SOCIETY
uci.edu

Calvin Xu: ‘Healthcare is a human right’

Even as he was enrolling in nursing school, Calvin Xu (‘21) thought he’d eventually become a doctor. Some of his plans were linked to assumptions about healthcare roles and who is “in charge.”. Then he became a volunteer in the Patient Experience Program at UCI Medical Center, worked in the...
HEALTH SERVICES
everythingrf.com

Leonardo DRS Launches a Flexible A-PNT Solution for Enhanced Defense Communications

Leonardo DRS has introduced its advanced and cost-effective Assured Position, Navigation and Timing (A-PNT) solution, the AC2ES, to counter anti-Global Positioning System threats while improving the functionality of a range of combat-critical networking platforms. The Leonardo DRS AC2ES (A-PNT Converged Computing – Embedded and Scalable) provides A-PNT information in GPS-threatened...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy