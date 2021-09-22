CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amherst, MA

UMass Amherst Announces the Establishment of the Gary R. Lapidus Faculty Fund

umass.edu
 6 days ago

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts Amherst has accepted a $500,000 gift from alumnus Gary Lapidus to establish an endowed fund supporting faculty excellence in the department of chemical engineering. The Gary R. Lapidus Faculty Fund will support one faculty member for a renewable five-year term, providing resources for summer stipends, other research and teaching expenses, and professional travel.

www.umass.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

North Korea says it test-fired new hypersonic missile -KCNA

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The missile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday. North Korea fired the missile towards the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programs to restart diplomatic talks. read more.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amherst, MA
Amherst, MA
Education
City
Hamilton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umass Amherst#Engineering Education#Chemical Engineering#Goldman Sachs
The Hill

House considering new debt limit vote Tuesday

House Democrats are considering holding a vote Tuesday on a stand-alone bill to lift the debt ceiling, after Senate Republicans on Monday blocked a bill that included both a debt-limit suspension and government funding. Speaker. (D-Calif.) told reporters that action on a clean debt-limit bill is “among our plans.”. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy