UMass Amherst Announces the Establishment of the Gary R. Lapidus Faculty Fund
AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts Amherst has accepted a $500,000 gift from alumnus Gary Lapidus to establish an endowed fund supporting faculty excellence in the department of chemical engineering. The Gary R. Lapidus Faculty Fund will support one faculty member for a renewable five-year term, providing resources for summer stipends, other research and teaching expenses, and professional travel.www.umass.edu
