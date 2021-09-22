CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center for Teach and Learning Hosting ‘Demystifying the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning’ Workshop Series

 6 days ago

The Center for Teaching and Learning (CTL) offer an introduction to the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning (SoTL) on Sept. 28 and 29. These workshops will help participants find concrete evidence to support the ways their teaching strategies, activities or learning sequences “work.” In two workshops over two days, CTL will offer practical advice on designing SoTL studies and submitting them to the Institutional Review Board (IRB). You may attend one or both workshops.

College Heights Herald

WKU Global Learning center hosts a study abroad information fair

The WKU Global Learning center hosted a study abroad information fair on Sept. 14 in the HCIC from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The purpose of this fair was to exhibit the various study abroad program options, teach students about funding and introduce students to study abroad leaders. Virtual sessions with this information were also held from Sep. 13 to Sep. 16, starting at 3 p.m. each day.
COLLEGES
msstate.edu

CDE fall panel series focuses on online teaching and learning

In March of 2020, the entire world got a taste of what it means to be "online." However, long before that time, the world of online learning and teaching has been a thriving campus at Mississippi State University. An upcoming Center for Distance Education panel series will feature various experts about what it truly means to teach and learn online, traditionally, and not just as an emergency measure.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
uiowa.edu

Transparency and Equity in Learning and Teaching @Iowa Institute

Transparency in Learning and Teaching (TILT) is an international multi-institutional research study that examines how making course assignments more transparent enhances equitable teaching practice and fosters students’ sense of belonging. This event is co-sponsored by the University of Iowa Office of the Provost. Participants may register for all or some...
EDUCATION
University Daily Kansan

Graduate students balance teaching, learning throughout pandemic

Kate Gurley knows the pandemic has affected her ability to learn as a student, something she keeps in mind in the classroom as a graduate teaching assistant. “I've had to be more sympathetic to students and, in turn, that's made me more understanding as my own student now,” she said. “Seeing what it takes for a teacher to put a class on makes me want to be that much better of a student for my professors.”
EDUCATION
mainebiz.biz

SMCC opens language learning center

Southern Maine Community College opened the newly created Lisa Gorman Language Learning Center to offer individual and small group tutoring sessions and access to support to improve writing and math skills. The center was established thanks to a collective gift to the Foundation for Maine’s Community Colleges in honor of...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
Vanderbilt University News

Join Queer Teaching, Queer Thriving: A Learning Community on Inclusive Teaching for All Educators

The Center for Teaching and the K.C. Potter Center for LGBTQI Life are proud to offer a 2021-2022 learning community about ways campus educators may help LGBTQI students to thrive academically and socially. Open to all faculty, graduate students, and staff of any background, the learning community will discuss a wide variety of issues: the needs of LGBTQI+ students and faculty on campus, the complexities of gender and sexual identities, inclusive course design and teaching practices, queer pedagogies, building LGBTQI+ community, as well as educator wellness and self-care. The formats of the meetings will vary, including pedagogical colloquia, panels, and workshops, among others. As a learning community with multiple, thematically-linked events that inform each other, we hope participants attend as many as schedules permit. If you are interested in attending any or all of the learning community events, please register here and we will contact you as the events develop.
SOCIETY
INFORUM

MSUM Early Education Center celebrating 50 years of caring for, teaching kids

MOORHEAD — For 50 years, the Early Education Center at Minnesota State University Moorhead has been providing care and teaching kids valuable skills through its preschool programs. The center is celebrating the milestone with a free, public birthday party at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 in Lommen Hall rooms 76-84, 1213 Sixth Ave. S.
MOORHEAD, MN
Education
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Eye Level Learning Center

Eye Level is based on an educational philosophy in which students learn at their own pace. Each student receives an individualized program based on their ability, independent of age and grade. Eye Level English develops students’ essential writing and literacy skills through a comprehensive English Language Arts program. Eye Level...
EDUCATION
dailytitan.com

WoMen's & Adult Reentry Center hosts first 'We Slay' workshop

Cal State Fullerton’s WoMen's & Adult Reentry Center held the first workshop of their “We Slay” series in GH-205. “We Slay” is one of four themed workshops the center will hold throughout the semester. Students will have the option to attend the workshops in person or virtually. Students who attend all four workshops will receive gear and a certificate for their participation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inside Higher Ed

How to harness podcasting for teaching and scholarship (opinion)

The boom in online teaching materials during the pandemic has irrevocably altered how students access information and knowledge. If screens had supplemented teaching and learning before the pandemic, tech platforms replaced in-person instruction for much of this past year. Teaching on Zoom was frustrating for many people who missed the direct human interactions and energy of classroom instruction. But the shift from in-person to digitally mediated, hybrid and asynchronous teaching has also unlocked new possibilities.
EDUCATION
caspercollege.edu

Adult Learning Center offers High School Equivalency

The Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College will offer three orientation sessions Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 9 a.m. and 1 and 6 p.m. for those seeking a High School Equivalency Certificate. Those who have not graduated from high school earn, on average, $606 a week compared...
CASPER, WY
nique.net

Teaching different for learning differences

For the last year, I have been teaching lessons through an organization which connects art instructors to children with chronic illnesses. These hour-long lessons are the best part of my week, but I did not always think that teaching was so simple, especially when I first started off. My first...
EDUCATION
Columbian

Woodland elementary schools teach Social Emotional Learning

WOODLAND — Woodland Public Schools’ elementary schools use Social Emotional Learning to teach students coping skills, emotional resilience, conflict resolution and additional life skills. This year, elementary staff chose Character Strong, a new Social Emotional Learning curriculum that aligns social and emotional traits with lessons and activities to help students develop that month’s focused trait. September’s trait is courage. Students take part in activities, such as charades, where groups role play situations that require courage, such as confronting bullying. Staff members share stories of courage from the news or community. “Without a solid foundation in SEL, students do not have the skills they need to be successful in the classroom and learn what they need to academically,” said Stacia Aschoff, leadership/SEL teacher at North Fork Elementary School. “SEL helps students manage their emotions, teaches them anger control, helps them learn to have empathy for others, how to be accepting of all and how to develop healthy friendships.” The new curriculum provides a variety of lessons, activities and reading lists for both teachers and parents to use with students, as well as a weekly podcast, according to the school district.
WOODLAND, WA
Crossville Chronicle

Center for Lifelong Learning classes start in October

The Center for Lifelong Learning registration for fall classes begins Sept. 15 and continues into the fall session, which runs October and November. Have you ever wondered how Bryce McDonald and his staff select the shows for the Cumberland County Playhouse?. He will offer five sessions at the Playhouse, explaining...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
kitsapdailynews.com

BI workshops teach empowerment, self defense

Self-defense classes have been around for decades, and the idea is simple — to teach women how to better physically handle dangerous situations. But there’s a missing link between having the physical ability to handle anything and having the self-worth mentally to put that ability into action. And that’s the idea behind a series of workshops being held on Bainbridge Island.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
Union

Andrew Withers: Teaching, learning and adapting together

Great teams and partnerships have a way of coming together during difficult times! While the Grass Valley School District is extremely thankful to be able to offer full time in-person instruction this school year, teaching and learning during the COVID-19 pandemic continue to pose significant challenges. I would like to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude for everyone’s hard work and support during the start of this school year. I am beyond impressed with the work of our learning community to ensure our students, staff and families get the resources and assistance they need.
GRASS VALLEY, CA

