Dear Evan Hansen, the film adaptation of Steven Levenson’s multiple-award-winning stage musical , is ostensibly a nice little movie about a teen trying to overcome Social Anxiety disorder, about learning that it’s OK to be anxious and depressed and that being medicated for those things, if necessary, is normal and healthy. But it’s really a monster movie, a picture in which a troubled kid gets away with monstrous behavior because he’s anxious—oh, so anxious—and just can’t help himself. Meanwhile, another kid dies by suicide and everyone, including his own mother, grasps at straws to think of anything good to say about him. This is a movie that repeatedly calls out a dead kid just to make its points. If that’s your idea of entertainment—or even just adequate message-based filmmaking—run, don’t walk, to see Dear Evan Hansen .

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO