QUEENSTOWN — The third Jacob Sloan Foundation Golf Tournament was held Sept. 10 at Queenstown Harbor Golf Club, 275 golfers turned out to sellout the event. Jacob Sloan, 12, of Stevensville, the youngest son of parents Pete and Mary Sloan tragically died in an car accident four years ago. Jake was an honor roll student at Matapeake Middle School where he was a well-rounded student engaging in many different activities. He was most well known for his attitude of who could he help each day as he left for school. He would actively seek out those other students who appeared to be withdrawn, sitting alone in the school cafeteria so they wouldn’t feel alone. Thus, the expression, “Love like Jake” has become the slogan of the foundation in his name.

QUEENSTOWN, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO