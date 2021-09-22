CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

English Club to host Mad Hatter Tea Party

By John Nance
dailyeasternnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe English Club will be hosting their annual Mad Hatter Tea Party Thursday from 6 t0 7 p.m. at the campus pavilion. All are welcome to attend. Angela Vietto, the English Club adviser and chair of the English department, says that during the event, there will be snacks for attendees. There is also a crazy hat competition at the event, as well as another activity. The planned activity at this year’s event is creative writing prompts, according to Vietto.

www.dailyeasternnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Corsicana Daily Sun

Collin Club to host Oktoberfest

The Collin Club performance and event venue is preparing for its inaugural Oktoberfest celebration, which will include traditional German beer, food, music, ax throwing, beer relay races and more. The two-day event runs from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 and noon to midnight Saturday Oct. 2. at 211...
CORSICANA, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Mad Hatter Tea Party at The Woodlands Children’s Museum

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Don’t be late for this very important date! On Friday, October 8, 2021, children can enjoy a visit with Alice in Wonderland, the Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts, and other favorite characters at a Mad Hatter Tea Party. Described in the classic novel as an “unbirthday party,” guests can sip from fine china and decorate cookies as they imagine a visit down the rabbit hole into a dreamlike world.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
wnewsj.com

English Club learns WC’s storied history

The English Club had its September meeting at McCoy’s Catering. President Jane Walker announced the first time that our flag was flown was in 1777. We honored our flag by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance in unison. Hostesses for the day were Connie Townsend and Nancy Bernard. Members answered roll...
WILMINGTON, OH
radionwtn.com

Boston Tea Party Reenactment Mixes Fun & Learning For UC Students

Union City, Tenn.–Corey Anne France mixed in a little fun with her lesson on the Boston Tea Party. France’s fourth-grade social studies class recently participated in a reenactment of the 1773 event while studying the American Revolution and its causes. The Union City Elementary School students pretended to be the...
UNION CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Language#Mad Hatter Tea Party#The English Club
thepittsburgh100.com

A grownup tea party that’s absolutely mad

There comes a time when we must leave childhood activities behind. At least, that’s what we’ve always thought. In early August, The Alice – An Immersive Cocktail Experience opened at 705 Liberty Avenue, bringing everything needed to bring out your inner kid. Just don’t forget your thinking hat!. Costumed staffers...
FOOD & DRINKS
Fredericksburg Standard

Tea party hosts Boots & BBQ event at Y-O Hotel in Kerrville

The Fredericksburg Tea Party, along with regional partners Kerr County Patriots and We the People, Liberty in Action, held its annual “FTP Boots & BBQ” fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 18. President Matt Long and FTP Founder Angela Smith thanked all who attended and welcomed a packed house to the Y.O. Hotel...
KERRVILLE, TX
ogemawherald.com

Aktion club hosts carnival

The West Branch Aktion club hosted a carnival Saturday, Sept 11 to raise funds for the club. The club set up games inside and around the pavilion in Irons Park including bowling, dime toss, and a ping pong toss. Kids were invited to purchase tickets and play games to earn prizes. The prizes came from the Houghton Lake Kiwanis Club. […]
WEST BRANCH, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

Atlas tea club captures exactly what's fun about subscriptions

The late, great humorist Douglas Adams is most famous for the science-fiction farce “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” but he also wrote several episodes of Doctor Who, a few video games, was a good enough guitarist to jam with Pink Floyd, and authored a seemingly endless stream of odd (and funny) essays musing on some of the odder joys of life, many of which were captured in a posthumous collection of his work called “The Salmon of Doubt.”
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
grmag.com

Lions & Rabbits to host Monochromatic Party

Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts will be hosting a Monochromatic Party to kick off ArtPrize from 4-9 p.m. Sept. 17, at Lions & Rabbits, 1264 Plainfield Ave. NE. The party will feature arts and highlight local artist Brandon Copeland. There also will also be cocktails, food and music.
ENTERTAINMENT
yourislandnews.com

Conroy Center to host Lowcountry Book Club Convention

The nonprofit Pat Conroy Literary Center will host its fifth annual Lowcountry Book Club Convention as a series of live and virtual events held from Tuesday, Sept. 21, through Saturday, Sept. 25. This year’s presenting authors include New York Times bestsellers Tamara Winfrey Harris (Dear Black Girl) and Jason Mott...
BEAUFORT, SC
Cleveland Jewish News

Friendship Circle to host Sukkot party

The Friendship Circle of Cleveland will celebrate Sukkot with its “Sukkot Party in the Hut” from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sept. 26 at 27900 Gates Mill Blvd. in Pepper Pike. The celebration will include a performance by magician and illusionist Rick Smith Jr. Attendees will have the opportunity to do a mitzvah of lulav and etrog. Refreshments will be available in the sukkah. Children will be able to participate in arts and crafts activities and games.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
dailyeasternnews.com

COLUMN: Recognizing cultural appropriation

It’s Sept. 22, and my friends and I are congregating in LSD’s lobby. When we’re getting ready to leave for dinner, a woman asks if we’re here for the transfer event: Catch Your Dreams. . Catch Your Dreams was a transfer event put on by the Living Learning Communities events staff....
EDUCATION
dailyeasternnews.com

Tarble Arts Center reopens for Fall 2021 season

After a year of being closed, the Tarble Arts Center finally opened back up starting with a grand opening. The grand opening was held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Due to COVID-19, people still had to wear their masks, and there was a limited capacity. Jennifer...
MUSIC
traveliowa.com

Garden Party Afternoon Tea

With fall just around the corner, enjoy a garden party with tea, food and activities at Jasper Winery while supporting a local non-profit. Our first Tea Event since 2019, we are excited to welcome guests back for tea and treats on the lawn as well as outdoor games like Croquet, music and hands-on activities at a plant bar to take home a piece of the day with them. Wine will be available for purchase in the tasting room. Masks are strongly encouraged for non-vaccinated participants. All proceeds will go towards the production of Christkindlmarket Des Moines 2021, the Des Moines European Heritage Association's signature event and the city's only German-inspired Christmas market. When booking, please indicate the names of all guests in your party so that we can do our best to seat you together. Please indicate dietary restrictions when purchasing your ticket; we will do our best to accommodate your needs. If you have questions, please email mcdierks@gmail.com.
FOOD & DRINKS
dailyeasternnews.com

Hello Dali!: Improv group takes the stage

Hello Dali! is Eastern’s improv club. Their second show of the semester occurred last night at 8 p.m. in the Doudna Fine Arts center. “Nothing in the show is scripted, written, or prepared beforehand,” according to the Hello Dali! Website. They are one of the oldest registered student organizations on...
CHARLESTON, IL
d23.com

D23-Exclusive Alice in Wonderland by Mary Blair 70th Anniversary Plush—Cheshire Cat and Mad Hatter

You’ll lose your head—proverbially speaking, of course—for D23’s exclusive Alice in Wonderland plush modeled after pre-production art by Disney Legend Mary Blair. The September release includes the Cheshire Cat and the Mad Hatter. These collectible, uniquely detailed plush toys commemorate the film’s 70th anniversary. You’ll receive a Certificate of Authenticity...
MOVIES
dailyeasternnews.com

Tarble’s grand opening will showcase new exhibitions, renovations

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tarble Arts Center had to close its doors, finding different ways to continue sharing art and hosting events for the Eastern community to enjoy. Now, after a year and a half, the Tarble is reopening its doors with new exhibitions and renovations.
VISUAL ART
dailyeasternnews.com

COLUMN: The importance of attending school events

EIU puts on a lot of different events all throughout the year. Starting my freshman year, I mostly rolled my eyes at all the various events. I thought that if I didn’t go to school sanctioned events all that much in high school, then I wouldn’t continue with it in college.
COLLEGES
dailyeasternnews.com

COLUMN: A safe place in the classroom

Do you remember your kindergarten classroom? Was it decked out in bright colors and fun posters? Did your teacher hang up everyone’s art projects? It seemed like a fun and exciting room, right? If your work was hung up, it was the best work you’d do in your life. The bright colors of a picture book just helped the story come to life. You may have even called your teacher mom or dad because they helped you tie your shoe or put a bandage on a scrape.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy