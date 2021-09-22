English Club to host Mad Hatter Tea Party
The English Club will be hosting their annual Mad Hatter Tea Party Thursday from 6 t0 7 p.m. at the campus pavilion. All are welcome to attend. Angela Vietto, the English Club adviser and chair of the English department, says that during the event, there will be snacks for attendees. There is also a crazy hat competition at the event, as well as another activity. The planned activity at this year's event is creative writing prompts, according to Vietto.
