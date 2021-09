As the 2021 IndyCar season winds to a close, the sport's most intriguing field in decades is tangled in a narrative-heavy championship fight. Two young drivers known for their aggression narrowly lead two former series champions known for their patience. Meanwhile, a former F1 driver lurks in mathematical contention. Sunday's round at Laguna Seca is the second-to-last of the year, allowing any of the five contenders to better their position before the final round at Long Beach. These are the drivers who can still win it.

