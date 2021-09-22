CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mia Rallo • St. Joseph’s golf

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin Carson • Winfield football Mia Rallo • St. Joseph’s golf Kayla Ulrich • Sullivan softball Brent Wuebbels • Highland football Ava Roth • Jefferson volleyball. A senior, Rallo fired a personal-best 4-under-par 66 to win the Angel Classic by five strokes at The Quarry at Crystal Springs Golf Club. Her round included four birdies, an eagle and just two bogeys. She hit 15 greens in regulation, 10 fairways and totaled 30 putts. Highlights for Rallo included recording an eagle on the eighth hole and sinking a 30-foot putt to save par on hole No. 1. It was the second tournament victory of the season for Rallo, who also won The River Challenge. She finished third individually at the Class 4 state tournament last season and has committed to Central Missouri State, where her sister Nicole is playing golf as a freshman.

www.stltoday.com

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: St. Joseph's topples Summit

St. Joseph's toppled visiting Summit 6-1 in double overtime on Thursday. Recap: Louisville Sacred Heart outlasts Villa Duchesne. Field hockey season preview spotlight: Westminster's Scheulen wants to help diversify the sport she loves. Key offensive contributors for St. Joseph's were Molly Dressel (two goals), Kelly Dean (one goal, two assists),...
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Woodbridge High School football coach dies after collapsing at game

A Woodbridge High School varsity football coach and math teacher collapsed on the sidelines during Friday's home game and later died, the principal has confirmed. Coach Fred Moore collapsed in the third quarter of the game against Massaponax High School and was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. The game was suspended with 6:39 left in the third quarter and Woodbridge leading 21-14.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
sbstatesman.com

Stony Brook women’s soccer snaps losing streak, beats St. Joseph’s in OT

After 100 minutes of scrappy play, junior defender Catharina Von Drigalski scored for the first time in her career to seal the Stony Brook women’s soccer team’s 2-1 overtime triumph over the St. Joseph’s Hawks on Sunday, Sept. 12 at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium. A shallow pass from freshman forward...
FOX Carolina

St. Joseph's Varsity Football game scheduled for Friday has been canceled

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- St. Joseph's Catholic School announces that their game versus Rigeland-Hardeeville has been canceled. The school announced the news via Twitter on Tuesday. '. The school did not specify why the other team had to withdraw from the game.
Victoria Advocate

St. Joseph picks up the pace against Cuero

CUERO — St. Joseph needed a pick-me-up. The Lady Flyers struggled at a tournament in Dallas over the weekend and coach Christa Swanlund said she didn’t recognize the team she saw. St. Joseph responded by sweeping Cuero (25-19, 25-14, 25-18) on Tuesday night at the Cuero gym. The Lady Flyers...
Sentinel

Joseph caps No. 7 Fairmont’s comeback win over No. 8 St. James Area

FAIRMONT — Class A No. 7-ranked Fairmont rallied to capture three of four three-set marathon tennis matches to fend off the No. 8 St. James Area Saints, 4-3, under the Cardinal Courts’ lights on Monday night. The Cardinals’ Briana Joseph produced the 4-hour meet’s winning point on the strength of...
syvnews.com

Round Table: Hancock's Theaker, St. Joseph's Nuñez named Athletes of the Week

Hancock's football team is 2-0 on the season. Kicker Colton Theaker has had a huge hand, or perhaps, leg, in that start. St. Joseph golfer Kaitlyn Nuñez had a huge part in the Knights' 2-0 run against Righetti last week. Both were honored at Monday's Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: St. Joseph's downs Cor Jesu

St. Joseph's defeated visiting Cor Jesu 2-0 in double overtime on Monday. Villa Duchesne reloads by winning Gateway Classic title. Leading the way offensively for St. Joseph's were Annie Dill and Libby Kreikemeier each with a goal. Paige Jackson saved both shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for St. Joseph's.
Daily Targum

Rutgers men's soccer survives late rally to defeat St. Joseph's 2-1

The Rutgers men’s soccer team defeated St. Joseph’s 2-1 at Yurcak Field tonight, led by a pair of goals from freshman forward Nico Rosamilia. The Scarlet Knights (5-0-1, 0-0-0) extended their unbeaten streak to six games — with four of those being shutouts on the defensive end. “I thought the...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: St. Joseph's beats Ladue

St. Joseph's toppled visiting Ladue 3-0 in double overtime on Wednesday. Villa Duchesne clamps down on defense in knocking off rival MICDS. Leading the way offensively for St. Joseph's were Lauren Miner (two goals) and Kelly Dean (one goal). Lauren Dulick saved all three shots she faced to earn the victory in goal for St. Joseph's.
Softball
Sports
Bryan College Station Eagle

St. Joseph 64, Houston Westbury Christian 14

HOUSTON — St. Joseph’s Reid Millhollon ran for 192 yards and five touchdowns on just 10 carries, and Jackson Carey scored on punt and interception returns as the Eagles flew past Houston Westbury Christian 64-14 in nondistrict TAPPS 6-man play Friday. Luke Schumann caught three passes for 100 yards and...
theadvocate.com

Catholic High, St. Joseph's Academy open CCSL regular season with Saturday victories

The script for the first regular-season Capital City Swim League meet looked the same. Traditional powers Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy swept the team titles. Baton Rouge High and Episcopal also excelled. A closer look revealed some key differences during Saturday's meet at the Crawfish Aquatics pool. SJA won...
RiverBender.com

Announcing 5 Winners from the St. Mary's Golf Tournament

ALTON - Good times were had by all at St. Mary's 22nd Annual Golf Tournament this past Saturday, Sept. 11 at The Woodlands Golf Club. Proceeds from this annual event benefit the St. Mary's School Scholarship Program, which offers need-based aid for grades K-8 to active and practicing St. Mary’s parishioners. At the event this year, the Riverbender Margarita Tent was an especially good time. Riverbender.com wants to thank everyone who entered to win a free speaker with Riverbender Radio. Continue Reading
farmingdalesports.com

Roche Wins 200th Career Game as Rams Defeat St. Joseph's-LI

Farmingdale State - 8, St. Joseph's-Long Island - 1 Farmingdale, N.Y. - Farmingdale State freshman forward Jazzmin Terrell (West Babylon, N.Y.) recorded her first career hat trick as the women's soccer team earned an 8-1 home victory over Skyline Conference opponent St. Joseph's-Long Island this afternoon. With today's win, FSC...
newspressnow.com

St. Joseph's heaviest hitters

In 1936, the inaugural class for the National Baseball Hall of Fame was comprised of Ty Cobb, Walter Johnson, Christy Mathewson, Babe Ruth and Honus Wagner. Talk about some heavy hitters. Cy Young, who won 511 games and has the award for pitching excellence named in his honor, didn’t make it to Cooperstown until 1937.
chescotimes.com

HS Girls golf: Unionville defeats Mt. St. Joseph

Match played at the Kennett Square Golf and Country Club (par 35) on 9/22. Unionville celebrated Senior Day by recognizing Claire Liu, the one senior on this year’s golf team. Claire is a great team member and will be missed next year. Congratulations Claire!. Unionville’s next match is today against...

