Austin Carson • Winfield football Mia Rallo • St. Joseph’s golf Kayla Ulrich • Sullivan softball Brent Wuebbels • Highland football Ava Roth • Jefferson volleyball. A senior, Rallo fired a personal-best 4-under-par 66 to win the Angel Classic by five strokes at The Quarry at Crystal Springs Golf Club. Her round included four birdies, an eagle and just two bogeys. She hit 15 greens in regulation, 10 fairways and totaled 30 putts. Highlights for Rallo included recording an eagle on the eighth hole and sinking a 30-foot putt to save par on hole No. 1. It was the second tournament victory of the season for Rallo, who also won The River Challenge. She finished third individually at the Class 4 state tournament last season and has committed to Central Missouri State, where her sister Nicole is playing golf as a freshman.