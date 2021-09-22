CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Austin Carson • Winfield football

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin Carson • Winfield football Kayla Ulrich • Sullivan softball Mia Rallo • St. Joseph’s golf Brent Wuebbels • Highland football Ava Roth • Jefferson volleyball. A 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior wide receiver and defensive back, Carson caught five passes, four of which went for touchdowns, for 197 yards and returned an interception for a TD in a 50-0 win over St. Charles West in a GAC North game. He hauled in touchdown passes of 36, 60, 83 and 17 yards sandwiched around a 38-yard pick six. For the season, Carson has caught 14 passes for 369 yards (26.4 yards per catch) and five TDs and has made 16 tackles and one interception. Last season, he was named first-team all-conference and first-team all-district as a defensive back. Carson also plays basketball and placed fifth in the 100-meter dash at last spring’s Class 3 state track and field meet.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

High school football player quits team. Watch coach’s video response that went viral

The video testimonial by a high school football coach commending a player for quitting has gone viral on social media. Kurt Hines, the head coach at Coronado High School in California, posted the short video on Twitter on Wednesday after one of his players quit the team. The video has been liked more than 28,000 times and retweeted more than 3,000 times.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brutal Tua Tagovailoa Injury

Earlier: Today’s game has started off in nightmare fashion for the Miami Dolphins. They’re trailing the Bills 14-0, and Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to the locker room. Tua went down with an injury after taking a crunching hit from Buffalo defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa. He walked gingerly to the sideline in pain and was later carted off.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Scary Photo Of College Football Plane Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the USC Trojans made their way over to Pullman, Washington for their showdown with the Cougars. Although the team did arrive safely, the plane it was on legitimately popped a wheelie on the runway. USC’s United Airlines team plane became tail heavy as the players were in...
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Herr
Person
Giovanny Gallegos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Baseball#Track And Field#American Football#Highland#Jefferson#Gac North#Cardinals#Century Club
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Woodbridge High School football coach dies after collapsing at game

A Woodbridge High School varsity football coach and math teacher collapsed on the sidelines during Friday's home game and later died, the principal has confirmed. Coach Fred Moore collapsed in the third quarter of the game against Massaponax High School and was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. The game was suspended with 6:39 left in the third quarter and Woodbridge leading 21-14.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss football: Grading Saturday's victory over Austin Peay

Quarterback: B- This grade is not a reflection on Matt Corral, who was 21-of-33 for 281 yards with 5 touchdowns and no turnovers, but rather the guys vying for the backup job. Kinkead Dent and Luke Altmyer saw their first extended action of the season, and neither inspired a lot of confidence about taking over this offense should Corral need to miss any extended amount of time. Altmyer was 0-for-3; Dent completed a couple of short passes, but neither led touchdown drives, and the offense clearly flowed less efficiently with those two in the game. John Rhys Plumlee got a few snaps at quarterback, too, which likely tells you how the staff currently feels about the other two. It’s a question you hope you never have to answer, but the Rebels don’t yet have a clear-cut option at backup quarterback.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tulsa World

Football players of the week: Owasso's Austin Havens, Oologah's AJ Streater

Junior quarterback completed 17-of-20 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns in the Class 6AI No. 1 Rams’ 42-3 victory over 6AI No. 4 Broken Arrow in the Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl sponsored by Jim Glover Auto Family. Also had four rushes for 21 yards. Havens rallied in the last few hours of the voting to edge Cushing quarterback Blaze Berlowitz.
OWASSO, OK
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Winfield 50, St. Charles West 0

Banks, Price carry Hazelwood Central to convincing win over Seckman. Lawrence scores three times as O'Fallon ends nine-game skid to Edwardsville. Week 4 football roundup: Oakville tops Hazelwood West for second consecutive victory. Valle Catholic scores early, races past St. Dominic. 1234Final. St. Charles West00000. Winfield77132350. OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg. St....
WINFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Blue Springs Examiner

Kansas State football wary of Carson Strong and high-powered Nevada offense

MANHATTAN — The way Jaylen Pickle sees it, his job against Nevada's high-powered offense this week is pretty simple. "Pass rush, because they throw the ball a lot," said Pickle, Kansas State's junior defensive lineman. "We haven't played a team that throws the ball as much as they do, so I'm just working new things, figuring out what I can and can't do against their tackles."
NEVADA STATE
chatsports.com

No. 20 Ole Miss football cruises by Austin Peay, 54-17, improves to 2-0

The 20th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels improved to 2-0 on the young season, defeating the visiting Austin Peay Governors, 54-17. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels did it on a short week and just a few practices, but the offense was lights out and the defense turned in yet another impressive performance to keep Ole Miss in the win column after two weeks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Austin American-Statesman

Texas high school football: See our rankings for Austin area teams

Team;record;votes (1st place) Defending Class 6A DI state champs still No. 1 in state poll entering bye week before 26-6A play. Vipers, who open 25-6A play Friday against Stony Point, have outscored foes 118-34. 3. Round Rock;3-0;20. After hard-fought win over Cedar Park, No. 22 Dragons open 25-6A against Cedar...
TEXAS STATE
Keene Sentinel

Kevin Putnam, Ben Dean and Carson Shanks lead Monadnock football over ConVal

SWANZEY — Five touchdowns in the first half put the Monadnock football team well on its way to a 46-0 win over ConVal Friday in Swanzey. “I’m very happy,” said Monadnock head coach Rob Lotito. “We made so many mistakes against Laconia, and I just knew we were better. We really worked hard on the offense the last couple weeks.”
SWANZEY, NH
Fox 59

Carson Wentz: Rams gameweek

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz speaks with the media during week two of the NFL season. Indianapolis will host the Rams Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy