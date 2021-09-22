Malik Nave • Althoff football
Austin Carson • Winfield football Mia Rallo • St. Joseph's golf Kayla Ulrich • Sullivan softball Brent Wuebbels • Highland football Ava Roth • Jefferson volleyball. dA 5-foot-10, 167-pound junior running back, Nave rushed for 233 yards on 34 carries and scored five touchdowns on the ground to lift the Crusaders to a 37-20 victory at home over Mount Vernon in a South 7 conference game. He had first-quarter TD runs of 3 and 17 yards and added a 13-yarder early in the second quarter as Althoff built a 23-0 halftime lead. Nave scored on a 10-yard run at 5:30 of the third quarter and capped off his big night with a 3-yard TD run late in the game. Overall, Nave has rushed for 380 yards and five TDs this season. He also competes in track and field, specializing in the sprints.
