CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Malik Nave • Althoff football

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin Carson • Winfield football Mia Rallo • St. Joseph’s golf Kayla Ulrich • Sullivan softball Brent Wuebbels • Highland football Ava Roth • Jefferson volleyball. dA 5-foot-10, 167-pound junior running back, Nave rushed for 233 yards on 34 carries and scored five touchdowns on the ground to lift the Crusaders to a 37-20 victory at home over Mount Vernon in a South 7 conference game. He had first-quarter TD runs of 3 and 17 yards and added a 13-yarder early in the second quarter as Althoff built a 23-0 halftime lead. Nave scored on a 10-yard run at 5:30 of the third quarter and capped off his big night with a 3-yard TD run late in the game. Overall, Nave has rushed for 380 yards and five TDs this season. He also competes in track and field, specializing in the sprints.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Althoff 2, St. Mary's 0

Gilliland steps up to lead Althoff past St. Mary's. Boys soccer notebook: Teams make new plans with CYC tournament canceled for second successive season. Ten Hochman: Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos, chasing some September club history, leads league in relievers’ WHIP. Ten Hochman: STL-SD series reminds us of players the Padres...
SOCCER
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Althoff 1, Mater Dei 0

Fort Zumwalt South uses balanced attack to down Fort Zumwalt North. Boys soccer notebook: Teams make new plans with CYC tournament canceled for second successive season. Gilliland steps up to lead Althoff past St. Mary's. AlthoffGA. Evan Price (#23, D, Jr.)10. Aiden Welch (#21, M, So.)01. Watch Now: Related Video.
SOCCER
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Althoff ties Belleville West

Belleville West battled visiting Althoff to a 1-1 standoff Monday. Liberty uses tiebreaker to claim St. Dominic Super Cup crown. Boys soccer notebook: Desloge doubles up Saturday to help John Burroughs win soccer, football games. Collinsville battles past O'Fallon on penalty kicks for conference victory. Kyle Fitting led Althoff with...
SOCCER
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Naperville Central 7, Althoff 0

Liberty uses tiebreaker to claim St. Dominic Super Cup crown. Grabowski pours in a pair as Francis Howell North hands North Point first loss. John Burroughs blanks Westminster for Metro League Tournament title. Recap: Lebanon, Illinois defeats Staunton. Naperville Central. Individual stats have not been reported. 09-12-2021. Stat. Naperville Central.
NAPERVILLE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Herr
Person
Giovanny Gallegos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Baseball#American Football#Highland#Jefferson#Td#Cardinals#Century Club
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Althoff 3, Granite City 1

Boys soccer notebook: Solid first month has SLUH optimistic for what's to come. Knackstedt continues Highland's MVC medalist streak; Mascoutah gets team honors. Fort Zumwalt South uses balanced attack to down Fort Zumwalt North. Box: SLUH 3, Lindbergh 2. Granite City. Individual stats have not been reported. Watch Now: Related...
GRANITE CITY, IL
247Sports

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman delivering culture change, Kirk Herbstreit says

ESPN College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit said the proof is in the details at Arkansas. When it comes to the transition under second-year coach Sam Pittman, the program took another step forward with the single-most impressive win in his tenure over nationally-ranked Texas. Now ranked for the first time in...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
aseaofred.com

Player Of The Game vs Troy: Malik Willis

It was another impressive night for the Heisman hopeful. Willis went 13-18 for 154 yards and two TDs through the air. He also led the Flames in rushing with 93 yards and one TD. The offense was clicking, for the most part, in the first half of the game. On...
FOOTBALL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Althoff 8, Mount Vernon, Illinois 1

Boys soccer notebook: Solid first month has SLUH optimistic for what's to come. Kirkwood bounces back from early deficit to edge Lindbergh. Boys soccer notebook: Desloge doubles up Saturday to help John Burroughs win soccer, football games. Area boys soccer rankings, Week 4. John Burroughs blanks Westminster for Metro League...
SOCCER
The Oregonian

Tualatin Timberwolves’ electric Malik Ross making plays on offense and defense

Tualatin Timberwolves head coach Dan Lever said when Malik Ross touches the football, it’s time to “hold your breath.”. Ross is loaded with talent. That’s why Lever makes sure Ross gets plenty of touches on offense and on special teams. Ross also creates his own touches while playing defense. The multi-talented senior displayed all of his game during the Timberwolves’ 35-28 win over the Silverton Foxes Friday night.
aseaofred.com

Hugh Freeze Press Conference: Troy, ODU, Malik, Chibueze, Injuries

The Liberty Flames moved to 2-0 on Saturday with a win over Troy, 21-13, on Saturday night. The Flames play host to Old Dominion this coming week with kickoff from Williams Stadium scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN3. Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze met with the media for his weekly press conference on Monday and here is everything he had to say beginning with his opening statement.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thedallasnews.net

Is Malik Hooker Ready For Playtime Opportunity

FRISCO, Texas - It's buried under a host of other problems during what has been a trying week, but the Cowboys do have another problem spot brewing on their roster. Behind the concerns about the right tackle situation and the losses at defensive end, there could also be some problems ahead at the Cowboys' safety spot.
NFL
chatsports.com

Podcast: Can Malik Monk help make the Lakers backcourt rotation bulletproof?

With training camp soon on the horizon, the Lakers and their fans will finally get their first glimpses of the retooled roster. Beyond the likes of seeing Russell Westbrook don the purple and gold for the first time, and keeping an eagle’s eye on how every new player meshes, one of the most interesting participants the team added is not a grizzled veteran, but a 23-year-old.
NBA
On3.com

WATCH: Malik Davis rumbles to 30-yard Florida touchdown

Florida has found a heartbeat on offense. The Gators pieced together a 79-yard, six-play drive late in the first half against No. 1 Alabama, capped off by a Malik Davis 26-yard run touchdown through the heart of Alabama’s defense. The score drew the Gators within 12 points of the Crimson...
FLORIDA STATE
aseaofred.com

Malik Willis Heisman Update: Week 3

We are three weeks into the College Football season and things are already getting interesting in the Heisman race. Last week, I mentioned that Malik Willis would need a four-to-five touchdown performance to get back into the thick of the Heisman race. Well, Malik was responsible for 6 total touchdowns, as the Heisman hopeful threw for 242 yards, 4 touchdowns (no interceptions), and ran for 77 yards and another two touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy