CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Ava Roth • Jefferson volleyball

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin Carson • Winfield football Mia Rallo • St. Joseph’s golf Kayla Ulrich • Sullivan softball Brent Wuebbels • Highland football Ava Roth • Jefferson volleyball. A 5-foot-6 junior outside hitter, Roth helped lead the Blue Jays to the championship of the Seckman Tournament and was voted to the all-tournament team. In five tournament matches, she had nine aces with 19 serving points, 35 kills and 34 digs. In a 27-25, 25-19 victory against Seckman in the championship match, Roth pounded down nine kills and made eight digs. Overall, she is averaging 2.3 kills and nearly four digs per set. Last season, Roth was first-team all-conference, first-team all-district and was one of four sophomores named to the Class 2 all-state team.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
slpecho.com

Football prevails against Jefferson

After a hard fought comeback and an overtime win against Bloomington Jefferson Sept. 10, senior quarterback Will Dvorak said the 26-20 win could be accredited to the team’s ability to play together. “Overall it was just the team(‘s) effort. Some of the new guys, it was nice to see that...
EDUCATION
newjerseyhills.com

Chatham 28, Jefferson 21

Chatham High School's varsity football team won its second straight with a 28-21 victory over Jefferson on Saturday, Sept. 11, in Chatham.
CHATHAM, NJ
Plainsman

Soccer team falls to Jefferson

HURON — The Huron Tiger boys’ soccer team played well against the state’s No. 1 ranked team, but came up a goal short, falling to the Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers 2-1 Thursday afternoon. “The boys played well again today,” said Huron coach Leah Branaugh. “I thought they did a great...
HURON, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Herr
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Wolves gridders fall to Jefferson

The Cut Bank Wolves football team fell to 1-2 on the season following a home loss to Jefferson County (Boulder) last Friday. The Wolves were 0-3, but were awarded a victory when Missoula-Loyola was forced to forfeit their season opening win due to eligibility issues. Both defenses dominated the first...
CUT BANK, MT
Daily Jefferson County Union

Champions crowned at Jefferson Speedway

CAMBRIDGE — On an evening when track champions were crowned and American heroes were remembered, the action on the track was hot and heavy. While Dale Nottestad was putting the finishing touches on his unprecedented sixth Late Model track title, it was a rookie who captured the Griffin Ford Lincoln Season Championship 60 lap main event. Wausau’s Kolton Guralski charged to the front of the field, taking over the lead and surviving a late caution to secure the victory and his first career feature win.
JEFFERSON, WI
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Jefferson defense continues improvement

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION — It’s four games into the high school football season. All the scheduled games have been played. And after Jefferson all but silenced invading Spring Mills last week, the Cougars are 4-0 and rapidly rising in the state of West Virginia ratings. In the past three games —...
JEFFERSON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Baseball#Football#Highland#The Blue Jays#Cardinals#Century Club#Stlhighschoolsports Com
howellcountynews.com

Ava runs over Liberty

The Ava Bears used their size and physicality to win the line of scrimmage and ultimately pull away from Liberty for a 59-24 victory on Friday. Early in the first quarter, Ava's Blayne Mendel opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run. Liberty then drove down the field, and Drew Ripko answered with his own touchdown carry of 17 yards.
AVA, MO
insidenu.com

Field hockey: Led by Baekers and Roth, ‘Cats on a roll

When we last wrote about Northwestern’s field hockey team here at Inside NU, the ‘Cats were ranked fifth in the nation and coming off a season-opening stretch in which they won four of five contests against ranked opponents, losing only once in a thriller to Boston College. Fast forward to...
SPORTS
thesalemnewsonline.com

FOOTBALL: No. 7 Ava whips Tigers, 45-6

The Salem High School football team was whipped on the road by the state-ranked Ava Bears 45-6 Friday, Sept. 24 in SCA action. It was Ava’s Homecoming Game. Ava, ranked No. 7 in the most recent Missouri Class 2 state poll, improves to 5-0 and 3-0 in the SCA. Salem is 0-4 and 0-3.
SALEM, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy