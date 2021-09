PORTLAND, Ore.—The Pilots pushed the attack from the opening whistle and never let down, producing 26 shots in a 3-0 defeat over North Dakota in a women's soccer match held at Merlo Field on Sunday afternoon. Freshman Elianna Wong and senior Sophie French each collected their first career goals in the second half, and All-WCC striker Taryn Ries converted a penalty kick in the 62nd minute to hand the Pilots their fourth shutout victory to close out nonconference play.

