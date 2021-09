ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team overcame a slow start to nearly extend its conference match against Sycamore on Tuesday to a third-set tiebreaker. Despite dropping the first set and falling behind midway through the second set, Rochelle rallied for an 8-2 run that put the Lady Hubs ahead of the Spartans and forced Sycamore to call a timeout. The Spartans immediately turned the match against the Lady Hubs, however, breaking off a 6-2 run of their own and ultimately handing Rochelle an 18-25, 23-25 loss. Senior Sylvia Hasz scored a team-high six kills for the Lady Hubs, who fell to 8-8 on the season.

ROCHELLE, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO