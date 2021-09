Our News Editor Madi Amico sat down with Andrew Matthews, the co-founder and Chief Operations Officer of Hoppz LLC, a new start up app he designed with some friends. Hoppz is a dual-sided marketplace that connects bar-goers to bar-owners. Our platform provides real-time information to customers on establishments to revitalize the nightlife industry and simplify the consumer experience. Leveraging our dual-sided marketplace, establishments will be able to post events and specials to connect with customers, who will gain visibility to the social atmosphere of various settings. No longer wasting your time aimlessly browsing the web to find the optimal social setting.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO