Then-Attorney General William P. Barr warned President Trump in April 2020 that he would lose the general election if he continued to stoke his base at the expense of appealing to independent and moderate voters. Trump replied that his campaign aides told him he would win reelection if he got 65 million votes. That meant, he implied, he didn’t need to soften his tone or move to the middle.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO