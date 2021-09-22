Hope Wilk and Nicole Murray met when Wilk held a harp recital at the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra’s offices and Murray was in attendance. After that, the two became fast friends and, in 2019, founded Buffalo’s Liminal Space Ensemble. Over the past two years, the group has grown to include Wilk (harp), Murray (flute), Josh Lauretig (oboe), Spencer Reese (clarinet), Madeline Olsen (harp), Ben Havey (piano), Juan Herrera (percussion), John Smigielski (percussion), Evan Courtin (violin), Shannon Reilly (violin), Isa Constanza (viola), Bob Donowick (viola), Alex Cousins (cello), and Jonathan Borden (bass). Together they are looking to demystify the sometimes baffling world of new music. “New music is music that is reflecting what is happening now,” says Cousins. Wilk adds, “That usually comes from the classical music canon and beyond.”