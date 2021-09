Be a good citizen-patriot, and get vaccinated. The Declaration of Independence recognizes that men are endowed with the unalienable right to life, which governments must protect. John Adams, our country's third president, said, "[t]here must be a positive passion for the public good, the public interest, ... established in the minds of the people, or there can be no ... real liberty. And this public passion must be superior to all private passions. Men must be ready...to sacrifice their private pleasures, passions, and interests ... when they stand in competition with the rights of society."

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO