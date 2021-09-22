Beer and Wine Fest Proceeds Donated to Emergency Services

The Bloomer Beer and Wine Fest is a community event held in August. Justin and Kayla Kunsman along with the Bloomer Community Club organize the event. This year’s proceeds were donated to the Bloomer and New Auburn Fire Departments and the Bloomer Ambulance Service. Pictured top to bottom: Justin Kunsman, organizer of Bloomer Beer and Wine Fest is presenting $1500.00 checks to Jared Zwiefelhofer, Bloomer Fire Chief, Heather Philipps, Bloomer EMT/Association Secretary and Tom Bischel, New Auburn Fire Chief. Mark your calendars for the 2022 Beer and Wine Fest which will be held on August 20, 2022.