The Potter-Henry-Lowrey Post and Unit 72 of the American Legion were able to resume their Patriot Day program this past Friday. Although perhaps triggered by the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington, the program salutes all military personnel and emergency responders. It also remembers those who gave their lives in the 11 conflicts our country has been involved in.

