CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Pet of the Week: Henry & Harvey

cwbradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAge: 4.5-Months-Old Breed: Short-Haired, White & Gray Tabby. Harvey and Henry are the CCHS Pets of the Week! These guys are brothers and are super sweet! They are about 4 1/2 months old and came to CCHS from a local farm where there were too many kitties. They both quite adorable with short-haired coats that are white with gray tabby.

cwbradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Pet of the Week: Boots

Little Boots loves chasing a tennis ball, playing tug-of-war, and getting belly rubs! This 1.5 year old lab mix is a big sweetheart. She can be a little timid at first, but once Boots feels comfortable, she is very affectionate and playful!. Boots is dog selective and prefers larger dogs....
IDAHO FALLS, ID
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Pet of the Week: Mr. Stibs

Meet Mr. Stibs! He’s the Heart of the Rockies Radio Pets of the Week!. This handsome mustachioed gentleman’s name is Mr. Stibs! Mr. Stibs is 13 years young and on the search for his next home. He lived with cats in his previous home and got along great with them. Stibs is declawed so will need to remain as an indoor only cat. He loves attention and would make a great companion, please consider adopting this sweet, senior gentleman today.
PETS
Sand Hills Express

Pet of the Week: Zadar

PAPILLION -- Our pet of the week is here! This week we're focusing on the metro region where we meet Zadar from the Town and Country Humane Society in Papillion. Volunteers at the shelter said he's particularly photogenic and a hog for the spotlight. Because he's such a star, he does require an active home. If you want to get into jogging, he could be your jogging buddy!
PAPILLION, NE
Central Illinois Proud

Pet of the Week, September 15th

Mocha is a six month old puppy who was found as a stray. She is ready to be adopted into her new forever home.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cats And Dogs#Volunteers#Toys#Henry Harvey#Badger Animal Clinic#Courteous Canine In#Freeday#Cc Resale Store
Delaware County Daily Times

AFL Pet of the Week: Buttercup

Buttercup is as sweet and affectionate as she is beautiful — an adopter’s dream. Found lost and starving in a Lansdowne schoolyard by some concerned humans, Buttercup was apparently abandoned to fend for herself on the streets. This very special lady is 7-years young, spayed, tested negative, and up to date on her vet care and vaccines. As interesting as she is charming, Buttercup craves human attention and will come for pets and rub her face against your hands all day if you let her. She is not real fond of her carrier and has lots to say when she is in it, but she behaves like the perfect lady, both at home and at the vet. You could not find a better companion, so what are you waiting for? A flower so rare won’t last long. To learn more about Buttercup and other pets available for adoption, and to download an adoption application, please visit www.animalfriendsoflansdowne.org. Animal Friends of Lansdowne is a non-profit, all-volunteer community rescue, now in their seventeenth year of operation. Contact-free application process and pet delivery are assured.
LANSDOWNE, PA
Lynchburg News and Advance

Pet of the week: Gordito

This handsome stud muffin is Gordito! This big hunka boy came to us when his owner could no longer care for him. He’s Mr. Personality plus and enjoys hanging out with people and having conversations over dinner time. Gordito is quite outgoing and sometimes doesn’t know his own size, so...
PETS
x1071.com

Meet the Pet of the Week: Dobby

This week’s Pet of the Week is a playful and sweet puppy named Dobby. Staff at the Dane County Humane Society said his personality is really starting to shine. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
DANE COUNTY, WI
kezi.com

Pet of the Week: McGee

EUGENE, Ore. – McGee is a large, pit bull terrier mix who is looking for a family with a yard where he can run around outside and play in the sunshine. Staff members at Greenhill Humane Society describe him as a big, lovable, goofy dog who is one-of-a-kind and full of joy.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Lompoc Record

CAPA Pet of the Week: Babushka

Babushka is a 12-year-old female, tortoiseshell and white, domestic longhair cat available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Babushka’s adoption fees include her spay, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam. Her microchip is included compliments of Companion Animal Placement Assistance (CAPA). The Santa Barbara County Animal shelters are...
SANTA MARIA, CA
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Duke and Pepper

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Duke and his sister Pepper were brought to Lollypop Farm when their owner moved and could not take them along. Duke is a gentle giant. A mixed breed, tipping the scales at 116 pounds! His coat is tan, and he has the softest brown eyes. Duke also loves Pepper so much we would like to send them home together!
ROCHESTER, NY
Arizona Daily Sun

Pet of the Week: Cheeto

Are you looking for a small dog who would serve as an excellent member of your family? Well...I am Cheeto, a beautiful chihuahua, retriever mix who might just fit the bill!. I am a 1-year-old male looking for a new home where I will be loved throughout my life. I hope you will stop by the Coconino Humane Association to meet me. You can visit additional adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Register Citizen

Pet of the week: Feisha

This week, F stands for Feisha and for fluff, because this kitty has so much of it. Feisha is around 11 pounds but looks much bigger because of her long, beautiful coat of black and white fur. She’s working on being comfortable with new people in a new place and is making so much progress. Feisha will come to you for pets and loves rubbing her face on you. She’s not a fan of sudden movements, but when you are sitting, she wants to be right there with you. One of her favorite pastimes is looking out the window. She’d love a large windowsill or kitty perch inside her new home where she can continue safely watching everything going on outside. This beauty would prefer to be the only pet and enjoys the company of adults who can give her space and time to settle in. Visit CThumane.org/adopt to learn more. An online application can be found in each pet’s profile.
PETS
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Maisy

My name is Maisy but you may as well call me your new best friend. I can’t even begin to tell you what it’s like to be a senior cat in a sea of young cats and kittens. At 13 years old I realize I can’t offer my new human the playful spirit and growing stages that a kitten can, but I don’t think that makes me any less valuable or deserving. I would be willing to share my next home with other cats and children, but dogs might be too much for me (unless they, too, are in their golden years). Are you the one who will be my hero?
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
TBR News Media

Pet of the Week: Willow

Willow is a spry 7-year-old female cat who was recently diagosed with diabetes and needs insulin injections twice a day. Her 97-year-old owner can no longer take care of her and now she is looking for a new loving home. Willow loves catnip and small and medium dogs but does...
WILLOW, NY
Independent Tribune

Pet of the Week Dolly

Dolly is our big, sweet baby. She loves small and large dogs. She is potty and crate trained and non-destructive when left out. Dolly loves men and women equally. She has not been around children, though we think she would do great. However, due to her size, she may be...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
basinlife.com

Pet of the Week “Quincy”

This week’s pet is a cat named ” Quincy “. Quincy is a 1 year old male with short to medium hair, he is orange tabby and white, with yellow eyes. Quincy is an active playful boy who doesn’t know how sharp his claws can be and can play a little rough at times. He love toys, soft beds to cat nap on, getting lots of pets and he has a great purr motor.
PETS
Cleburne County Sun-Times

Adoptable Pet of the Week

Hello, my name is Heidi!! Not Snowball or Snowflake but HEIDI. I think nearly all of white dogs are named “snow” something, but not me. I’m also not deaf like another bad thing that seems to happen to white dogs. So now do you want to meet me? I’m the cutest 10 month old shepherd mix. I came to the shelter as a stray. I love everyone even cats. Well I guess cats are great but I’m so busy playing I don’t pay much attention to them. You have to make the best use of your time while in the office so I play with my toys. I love to play ball with the staff. I’m the prettiest ball of energy you’ll ever meet. I know someone will snatch me up so get your application in by going to our website Heberspringshumanesociety.com. I would make a wonderful addition to any family so make an appointment to come see me.
PETS
Delaware County Daily Times

PLDPaws Pet of the Week: Luna

Luna is an adorable all black kitten. She was a bottle baby and has been with her foster mom since her eyes were still closed. She was found with her two brothers Blaze & Archie who are both orange tabby’s. Luna is in foster with other cats, dogs and two young children, ages 3 & 4. She is very social and I think she feels I should just carry her around all day. She loves attention and is constantly hitting my hand or climbing in my lap for attention. She is a complete love bug and loves her brothers. Apply today at www.pldpaws.org for Luna.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy