Longmont residents can show off their creative costumes as they help celebrate the return of the city’s annual Halloween Parade and Trick or Treat Street. Halloween in downtown Longmont last year lacked its usual spirit, as the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to the parade. This year, though, the tradition returns with a slightly revised parade route, but still plenty of candy for all the ghouls, goblins and witches.

LONGMONT, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO