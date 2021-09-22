CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Hurricane Ida relief giving

By Staff report
NOLA.com
 5 days ago

LEARNING TO READ: An online reading tutor app that's an extension to a program in use in FirstLine schools and at Tom Benson School in Jefferson Parish is being offered free for six months to New Orleans-area families affected by Hurricane Ida. The Amira and the StoryCraft app helps early readers ages 5-10, already familiar with letter names and sounds, sound out words, master difficult vocabulary and improve comprehension. The app uses artificial intelligence speech recognition to listen to children as they read aloud, offering tips as needed. The usual pricing structure is $7.99 a month after a one-month free trial. For access, email amiracares@amiralearning.com for a promo code.

