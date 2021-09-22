Diane B. (Stone) Stiles

Dianne B. (Stone) Stiles, 82, life-long resident of Canton, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Dianne Bessie (named after her mother) was born Sept. 30, 1938 to the late Dana and Bessie (Carl) Stone. On April 15, 1962, Dianne married, the love of her life, Gerald William Stiles in the former Canton Methodist Church. Together they shared 59 wonderful years of marriage and raised two children. Dianne held many memberships, including a 45-year membership with the Lady Canton Rebekah Lodge 362 and served as their former District President. She was a past Chaplain & Flag Bearer representing Canton’s local district of the Rebekah Assembly of Pennsylvania. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Patriarch Militants and was honored to receive the Declaration of Chivalry Jewel. She was a woman of faith and attended the Canton Ecumenical Parish, as well as an active member of Western Alliance EMS.