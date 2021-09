Steam might soon allow players to start playing their newly purchased games before they are done downloading them. According to a new patent published (via Pavel Djundik) earlier today, developer Valve has been looking into the idea of “instant play of video games” for Steam where players can start playing as soon as they have downloaded the first few blocks of game data. They will hence be able to continue playing uninterrupted while the downloading finishes in the background.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO