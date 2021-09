Titanfall 2 was a damn good game. Can we just take a second to appreciate what a brilliant first-person shooter it is? There we go. Its inventive level designs still stand out as one of the peaks of the last generation, utilising time travel mechanics in such a genuinely cool way to jump between a ruined base to a once-prosperous one. Effect and Cause is a level that stays with you long after the credits roll, and that's why I can't wait to see what developer Respawn can do with the technology of the PS5 and Xbox One Series X.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO