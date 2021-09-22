CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Reflecting on the rise of catastrophic weather

By Benjamin Stock
kscequinox.com
 6 days ago

As the summer months come to a close, the changing of the seasons starts a new cycle of weather patterns all around the world. The months of August through October are known as hurricane season, a time in the yearly cycle where the potential for hurricanes increases caused by warm tropical waters. It seems to be apparent to me that we need to spend more time and resources to reinforce our infrastructure and better prepare for the upcoming future storms. I am certain that our country needs to prepare and study these changes before we succumb to another $50 billion dollar storm.

kscequinox.com

Comments / 0

Related
Toni Koraza

Code Red: Climate Change will Affect Every American

Extreme weather events could soon lose the "extreme" part but still come with the same devastating effects. "Climate change poses an existential threat to our lives, to our economy. The threat is here. It's not going to get any better. The question is, can it get worse? We can stop it from getting worse.." Said Biden during Sep. 7th speech in New York. "We've got the listen to the scientists, and the economists and the national security experts. They all tell us this is code red. The nation and the world are in peril. That's not hyperbole. That is a fact."
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: 90 Percent Chance Two Systems Form Within Days

Very Busy Southeast Of Florida. Waves Likely To Become Cyclones This Week. Hurricane Sam Packing 130 MPH Winds Tuesday Morning. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Atlantic Hurricane season is set to enter October with significant activity, as two waves southeast of Florida have […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: 90 Percent Chance Two Systems Form Within Days appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
spectrumnews1.com

'Climate anxiety' on the rise amid increase in climate, weather incidents

LOS ANGELES — On a warm Sunday afternoon, Skye Smith was painting posters in Los Angeles State Historic Park, a narrow stretch of green in Chinatown. Smith sketched out the words "renewable energy now" before outlining them in black paint. She was joined by 20 other climate activists who are members of Sunrise Movement Los Angeles, a group dedicated to stopping climate change.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy