Reflecting on the rise of catastrophic weather
As the summer months come to a close, the changing of the seasons starts a new cycle of weather patterns all around the world. The months of August through October are known as hurricane season, a time in the yearly cycle where the potential for hurricanes increases caused by warm tropical waters. It seems to be apparent to me that we need to spend more time and resources to reinforce our infrastructure and better prepare for the upcoming future storms. I am certain that our country needs to prepare and study these changes before we succumb to another $50 billion dollar storm.
