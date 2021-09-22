‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’: Movie Review
Released in 2012, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” is directed by Steven Chbosky and stars Logan Lerman, Ezra Miller and Emma Watson. Lerman plays Charlie, a kind, shy, smart, high school freshman. Charlie suffers from depression and has an extremely hard time fitting in at school. The story follows him as he makes friends with seniors Sam and Patrick (Emma Watson and Ezra Miller) and finds happiness and confidence in himself through this friendship.kscequinox.com
