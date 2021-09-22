CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’: Movie Review

By Equinox Staff
kscequinox.com
 6 days ago

Released in 2012, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” is directed by Steven Chbosky and stars Logan Lerman, Ezra Miller and Emma Watson. Lerman plays Charlie, a kind, shy, smart, high school freshman. Charlie suffers from depression and has an extremely hard time fitting in at school. The story follows him as he makes friends with seniors Sam and Patrick (Emma Watson and Ezra Miller) and finds happiness and confidence in himself through this friendship.

kscequinox.com

Comments / 0

Related
theridernews.com

“The Little Things” movie review

Spooky season is right around the corner! This means it is time to put away those romantic comedies and start indulging in some hair-raising and skin crawling thriller and horror movies! I am a huge Halloween fan, and since I also love movies, this time of year is by far my favorite when it comes to what is on the big screen.
MOVIES
The Tribune-Democrat

Greyhound movie review

Greyhound is a 2021 movie written by and starring Tom Hanks. Directed by Aaron Schneider, the movie is based on a book which was a fictionalized story inspired by the real naval conflicts of World War II. Capt. Krause (Hanks) commands the U.S.S. Greyhound across the Atlantic while being stalked...
MOVIES
pittsburghmagazine.com

Movie Review: Prisoners of the Ghostland

The poster for “Prisoners of the Ghostland” has a quote above the credits, as many movie posters do. These quotations are usually words of approval from reviews — never mine — or testimonials from fellow filmmakers. What’s unusual in this case, though, is that the quote comes from the star of the movie.
MOVIES
tasteofcinema.com

The 10 Most Entertaining Movies With Bad Critical Reviews

While not always the case, it is fair to say that the public and professional film critics do not always see eye-to-eye. Whether it be a different cinematic taste palette, a different degree of formal training in film theory, or a different approach to detail, some films spark a true disconnect among consumers. Negative reviews have a right to exist, but some lesser-praised movies deserve to be looked at again due to their fandom.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Watson
Person
David Bowie
Person
Ezra Miller
Person
Logan Lerman
thedickinsonian.com

Movie Review: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marvel’s newest movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (hereby referred to as Shang-Chi) serves as an amazing change of pace from Marvel’s usual productions by keeping many of the studio’s classic elements intact, while also giving the movie its own unique experience. Shang-Chi follows the movie’s titular character (Simu Liu) as the past decade of his life is challenged by the life he lived before, when he served as an assassin for his father Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung). Other notable members of the cast include Awkwafina, Xu Xialing, and Sir Ben Kingsley, who returns in his role as Trevor from Iron Man 3. The movie does an incredible job at not only creating an enjoyable experience for newer viewers, but also for those who have seen many of Marvel’s previous films. A few characters from previous Marvel films, including Benedict Wong’s character of Wong from Doctor Strange, make appearances in this film. The events that occur throughout this movie directly tie into Marvel’s future with the addition of mid-credit and post-credit scenes.
MOVIES
Valdosta Daily Times

ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Malignant'? Try Mediocre

“Malignant” (Horror/Crime: 1 hour, 51 minutes) Starring: Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young and Michole Briana White. Rated: R (Strong violence, gore and profanity) Movie Review: This horror movie is a waste of time because of a very unconvincing narrative. It is typical horror themes with a slight twist. The...
VALDOSTA, GA
goodhousekeeping.com

See Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper in Nightmare Alley as first trailer is released

The first trailer for Guillermo del Toro's noir thriller starring Cate Blanchett, Bradley Cooper and Rooney Mara has been released. The film, adapted from William Lindsay Gresham's 1946 novel of the same name, follows Cooper as Stan Carlisle, an ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people by saying very little, as he crosses paths with Blanchett's Dr. Lilith Ritter, who is even more dangerous than he is.
MOVIES
Washington Times

Blu-ray movie review: 'Black Widow'

A core member of the Avengers got her own live-action movie that was finally released in theaters and the Disney Plus streaming service this summer after over a year-long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now available in high definition on a Blu-ray disc, Black Widow(Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship
carolinianuncg.com

“Worth”: A Netflix Movie Review

Recently, Netflix released a movie called “Worth,” which is a film based around the tragedies that occurred on 9/11/2001 and the ensuing pressure placed upon the US government to retaliate. This movie can be seen as a memorial since it was released only eight days before the anniversary of this day.
TV & VIDEOS
kunr.org

'Peace By Chocolate': Robin's Movie Review

For this week’s Movie Minutes, KUNR entertainment reviewer Robin Holabird looks at a film inspired by a true story of a family trying to succeed in a new country — and culture. Here’s transparency: Peace by Chocolate director Jonathan Keijser asked me to watch his movie and seemed pleased when...
MOVIES
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Cry Macho – Movie Review

Like last weekend, this weekend at the box office was underwhelming, especially for new releases. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” continued to dominate in the #1 spot for the third straight weekend. “Free Guy” held steady at #2 in its sixth. I had to go down to #3 to find a new movie to review. “Cry Macho” made almost $1 million less than last weekend’s “Malignant” despite playing on nearly 500 more screens across the country. And remember, the two movies that beat it are each a week staler than they were against “Malignant.” The film is no doubt underwhelming commercially, and it’s pretty underwhelming creatively as well.
MOVIES
tcu360.com

Movie review: ‘Candyman’ delivers chilling experience

Candyman has been one of the most striking films I have seen this year! It is a must-watch for horror and thriller fans alike. From Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions comes a truly electrifying experience that once again breathes new life into the genre. Directed by Nia DaCosta, Candyman examines how the trauma of racial violence can never be forgotten within the minds of its affected communities, beautifully explored on the backdrop of a psychological thriller.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Baltimore magazine

Movie Review: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

When you think of Tammy Faye Bakker what pops to mind? The clown-like makeup, of course. The financial scandal that brought her and husband Jim Bakker down. The silly puppets and cheesy songs that she performed in the name of Jesus. A tackiness so extreme it was almost elevated to an art form. But as The Eyes of Tammy Faye makes clear, there was much more to this complicated woman than, well, meets the eye.
MOVIES
Valdosta Daily Times

ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Cry Macho' lacks emotion

“Cry Macho” (Drama: 1 hour, 44 minutes) Starring: Clint Eastwood, Eduardo Minett, Natalia Traven and Dwight Yoakam. Rated: PG-13 (Profanity, violence and thematic elements) Movie Review: “Cry Macho” is an adaptation of the 1975 novel by N. Richard Nash. Clint Eastwood movies are always gratifying because they are straight-line storytelling....
VALDOSTA, GA
mycouriertribune.com

MOVIE REVIEW: 'Guilty' of a poor imitation

This week, Jake Gyllenhaal stars in an inferior remake of a 2018 Swedish film of the same name about a benched cop working the overnight 911 phones while he awaits the results of an investigation into his recent conduct on the job. As is all too common in this industry,...
MOVIES
nwpb.org

Reeder’s Movie Reviews: The Card Counter

At this point, we can readily take Paul Schrader’s word for it: “Contradiction is the heart and soul of character and drama.” The eclectic and uncompromising filmmaker, who began his career more than forty years ago with gripping screenplays for Martin Scorsese (Taxi Driver, Raging Bull), has returned to familiar, disturbing ground with his latest picture, The Card Counter.
MOVIES
assignmentx.com

Movie Review: SHELTER IN PLACE

Brendan Hines, Tatjana Marjanovic, Ola Kaminska, Kevin Daniels, Jey Reynolds. SHELTER IN PLACE is set at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel (for Los Angeles non-locals, this is a real-life historic high-end establishment on Hollywood Boulevard). Fair warning: it takes place during a pandemic, when everything is on lockdown. If you feel that you’ve had enough of feeling isolated and trapped in your own recent experience and don’t want any more in your entertainment, this may not be the movie for you.
MOVIES
assignmentx.com

Movie Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amy Adams, Danny Pino, Amandla Stenberg, Colton Ryan, Nik Dodani. Steven Levenson, music and lyrics by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is a new musical film, based on the stage production, which won Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score Written for the Theatre, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.
MOVIES
beachcomber.news

Movie Review ‘Agatha and the Curse of Ishtar’

You’re a successful, popular, 38-year-old writer, weary and sorrowful after terminating a 14-year marriage. You want a change, maybe even romance – what to do? Go to Iraq of course. Agatha (Lyndsey Marshal) is seated at a dinner table surrounded by sympathetic friends concerned for her wellbeing and trying to...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy