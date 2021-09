The Night Owl Café (NOC) opened its doors last week for the first Third-Thursday Bingo and Trivia night of the semester. Inside the NOC, 50 chairs were set up, socially distanced and facing the stage where a member of the NOC staff was conducting the event. This week’s theme for trivia was ’’’Logos’’’ and the café was offering prizes such as DoorDash and Amazon gift cards of up to $50 to the winners.