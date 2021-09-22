CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

ICU beds are reaching peak capacity

By Lydia Mardin
kscequinox.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout U.S., the demand for ICU beds is too much for hospitals to handle. All across the country and the world, the COVID-19 pandemic still tears apart our society and makes us question when the pandemic will be over. Even though there is a significant number of people vaccinated there are still people who refuse to get it and are now catching this deadly disease. All over the country, people are witnessing changes in their everyday lives, especially nurses. As of recently, there has been a spike in the amount of ICU beds that have been needed as a result of the pandemic. I think that this is being caused by the lack of precautions put in place as a result of the vaccine.

kscequinox.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEPR

Local hospitals at ICU capacity; ICU nurses resigning

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Hospitals across Washington state are overwhelmed with COVID patients. This week, hospitals in the Tri-Cities hit a new high for the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Hospital leaders and nurses said this is the worst they've seen it since the pandemic began. Not only are COVID...
WASHINGTON STATE
wbrc.com

Hospital does not require COVID vaccine due to staffing shortages in Arkansas

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - The Piggott Community Hospital doesn’t require the COVID-19 vaccine for staff. Executive director James Magee says being understaffed and having fears of losing too many nurses played a significant role in the decision. “It’s the worst staffing challenge that I’ve seen,” Magee said. “It’s a...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Blade

Hospital ICU beds filling with coronavirus patients

COLUMBUS — Every patient who walks into the emergency room of Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon — whether suffering from coronavirus or not — will be treated, but getting a bed in the intensive-care unit is a different story because they are filled with unvaccinated patients.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
WebMD

New COVID Strain Has Reached the U.S.

Sep. 23, 2021 -- A strain of COVID-19 first reported in Japan surfaced at a Kentucky nursing home in the spring. Deadline, citing a CDC report, said 26 residents and 20 workers tested positive for COVID-19 at a skilled care nursing home. The facility has 83 residents and 116 employees.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#The Ny Times
Best Life

This COVID Essential Is Disappearing From Shelves, Doctors Warn

Many people have put their guards back up as the highly transmissible Delta variant has made its way around the U.S., increasing case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths. Some people have resorted back to wearing masks wherever they go, while others are stocking back up on pandemic necessities. Stores like Costco have already had to reenact temporary purchasing limits as people revert back to hoarding toilet paper and bottled water. And now, another COVID essential is quickly selling out, prompting a warning from doctors. Read on to find out what product you may want to get your hands on now because it's sold out completely.
PUBLIC HEALTH
tspr.org

Southern Illinois Reaches Zero ICU Bed Availability

Southern Illinois' ICU availability dipped to zero Tuesday, as the region continues to battle high COVID-19 numbers in addition to other critical needs. Arien Herrmann is the Region Five Hospital Coordination Center Manager - the liaison for 22 hospitals and the state. He calls the shortage "controlled chaos," and says more than a third of the critical care beds in the region are taken up by COVID patients.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
Texarkana Gazette

ICU hospital beds in Texarkana are at capacity

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Every Monday, hospitals in Texas report their current ICU bed capacity to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Here's the latest (as of Sept. 13) as the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 spreads and sends unvaccinated Texans to the hospital.) ICU capacity at hospitals in...
TEXARKANA, TX
WHNT-TV

Alabama hospitals continue to struggle with ICU bed shortage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Hospitals across Alabama are continuing to face a crippling flow of Covid-19 cases, filling intensive care units. The number of patients who are severely ill from the virus still outnumbers the number of staffed ICU beds available statewide. Right now the Alabama Hospital Association says half of all ICU beds statewide are taken up by COVID-19 patients, which doctors say offers less room, or simply no room at all, for patients requiring critical care for a variety of other serious conditions.
ALABAMA STATE
dailyegyptian.com

Brief: Low-to-no ICU bed capacity “should scare people”

As of 3:34PM on Sept. 15 there were two Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds available in Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Region 5, which includes Jackson County, Hospital Coordinating Center Manager Arien Herrmann said. “That could change […] as hospitals go back in to do their evening updates,” Herrmann...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin COVID hospitalizations, ICU bed shortages rise

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin is experiencing a shortage of intensive care unit and medical-surgical beds as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise. Officials with UW Health said the shortage of ICU beds impacts all Wisconsinites – not just COVID-19 patients – because nobody knows when a medical emergency or life-threatening accident may arise. "Across...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

UMass Memorial reaches capacity in ICU; can still treat critical patients

WORCESTER, Mass. - A constant worry for UMass Memorial Health leaders came true on Wednesday. The hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) maxed out. UMass Memorial Health is the largest hospital system in Central Massachusetts. They have 144 ICU beds and about 150 patients in need of critical care. Twenty-two of...
WORCESTER, MA
Culpeper Star Exponent

UVa officials encourage vaccinations as ICU nears capacity

Intensive care units at the University of Virginia Medical Center are almost full, officials said Friday. Eighty-six of the hospital’s 93 ICU beds are currently occupied. About one-third of those in the ICU are COVID patients. As of Friday, the medical center had 59 COVID patients, 27 of whom were in the ICU. In mid-August, the medical center was treating 31 COVID patients, and almost half of those were in the ICU.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wina.com

UVa ICU Friday morning near capacity

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – University of Virginia Medical Center leaders report Friday morning their ICU was near capacity. CEO Wendy Horton said the ICU numbers are very dynamic, but as of Friday morning they had 86 ICU beds staffed of 93. She said they were treating 59 COVID patients, 27 of those in the ICU.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy