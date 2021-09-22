ICU beds are reaching peak capacity

Throughout U.S., the demand for ICU beds is too much for hospitals to handle. All across the country and the world, the COVID-19 pandemic still tears apart our society and makes us question when the pandemic will be over. Even though there is a significant number of people vaccinated there are still people who refuse to get it and are now catching this deadly disease. All over the country, people are witnessing changes in their everyday lives, especially nurses. As of recently, there has been a spike in the amount of ICU beds that have been needed as a result of the pandemic. I think that this is being caused by the lack of precautions put in place as a result of the vaccine.