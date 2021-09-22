Feeding diversity

A new business in Keene aids international and domestic students alike in exploring culture through food. The Keene International Market, located on Emerald St., is an international grocery store, carrying foods from Asia, Latin America, Europe, The Middle East, Africa, the Caribbean and other regions of the world. The owners of the market, Chuda Misra and Jennifer Carroll, opened it to help members of the Keene community find food from their culture closer to home.