CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keene, NH

Feeding diversity

By Meeghan Somerset
kscequinox.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new business in Keene aids international and domestic students alike in exploring culture through food. The Keene International Market, located on Emerald St., is an international grocery store, carrying foods from Asia, Latin America, Europe, The Middle East, Africa, the Caribbean and other regions of the world. The owners of the market, Chuda Misra and Jennifer Carroll, opened it to help members of the Keene community find food from their culture closer to home.

kscequinox.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

North Korea says it test-fired new hypersonic missile -KCNA

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The missile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday. North Korea fired the missile towards the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programs to restart diplomatic talks. read more.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Keene, NH
Business
State
New Jersey State
City
Keene, NH
City
Manchester, NH
Keene, NH
Lifestyle
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Carroll
The Hill

House considering new debt limit vote Tuesday

House Democrats are considering holding a vote Tuesday on a stand-alone bill to lift the debt ceiling, after Senate Republicans on Monday blocked a bill that included both a debt-limit suspension and government funding. Speaker. (D-Calif.) told reporters that action on a clean debt-limit bill is “among our plans.”. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy