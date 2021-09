FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Mon Power started a new program to recycle and repurpose some of their materials. At nine service centers in West Virginia, Mon Power will store used utility poles to be redistributed. Each pole, which weighs roughly 50 pounds per cubic foot, must be at least eight feet in length to be part of the reuse program. Their total weight can range from 300 pounds to 1,000 pounds depending on the length. A few ways the poles can be used are to make fencing, parking bollards, guide rail posts, or for landscaping or treated wood construction.

