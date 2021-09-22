Longtime former PV Mayor Harvey Skoog dies

It is with sadness the Town of Prescott Valley shares that former Mayor Harvey Skoog died on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at his home. He was 81 years old. Few people in Prescott Valley had more of a hand in the community’s direction than Harvey Skoog. He retired in January 2019 after 26 total years of service on the Town Council. Mayor Skoog moved with his family from the Valley of the Sun to Prescott Valley in 1982. He and Edna, his wife of 61 years, have nine children, 59 grandchildren, and 62 great-grandchildren.