Obituaries

Mary Catherine Crabb Kerr

courierpapers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Catherine Crabb Kerr, born October 31, 1942, in Macomb to Carle R. Jr. And Martha Lewis Crabb. She married Richard A. Kerr on August 20, 1966, in Macomb. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard Kerr; her two sons, Andrew (Rachel) Kerr of Macomb and Mark (“Monica” Hyun-Jyong Lee) of Almaty, Kazakhstan; five grandchildren, Catherine of Lawerence, KS, Elizabeth of Washington, Julius of Miami, FL, and Máiri-Lee and Jaek-Lee of Almaty, Kazakhstan; three brothers, John R. Crabb, David T. Crabb, Sr. and Merle L. Crabb; one sister, Lida Jane Reeder. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews that she loved and cherished, as well.

www.courierpapers.com

