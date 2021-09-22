Week 4 Football — St. Mary's at Borgia

St. Mary’s Springs Academy is hosting their varsity football homecoming game on their new artificial turf field next month. Assistant principal and team offensive coordinator Kyle Krueger says kickoff will be at 1pm Saturday October 9. Krueger says this will make only the second time in school history that the Ledgers have played at that location. The last time was during the 1995 season against Oshkosh Lourdes after Fruth Field as flooded the night before. Krueger says while Springs does not have any future games scheduled on the new field, the plan is to eventually host all home varsity games on the Ledge.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 5 DAYS AGO