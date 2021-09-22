A resource guide for substance abuse education, information, & support
September is National Recovery Month, a time to acknowledge and support those who are working to recover from substance addiction and mental illness. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration: “National Recovery Month is a national observance held every September to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the emergence of a strong and proud recovery community, and the dedication of service providers and community members across the nation who make recovery in all its forms possible.”carlislemosquito.org
Comments / 0